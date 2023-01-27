Premium party destination Toy Room Club has travelled all the way from the UK to Kolkata

Kolkata’s nightlife is increasingly becoming happening and one of the latest reasons for the same happens to be Toy Room Club on Camac Street. The UK based international entertainment brand has travelled all the way to the City of Joy after making its presence felt in London, Dubai, Mumbai and Delhi. A walk through the regal staircases of Galleria 1910 lead us to this posh hub that isn’t any less than a classic film set with dashes of ebony wood, plum red upholstery and hints of polished rose gold in every nook and corner. The usual neon glow-signs are complemented with clusters of disco balls and modern candle chandeliers each with its own individualistic appeal that come together to lend an eye-catching factor to the interiors. Keeping at par with the toy theme of the watering hole, the lounge also has high chairs studded with soft toys in every corner for a funky, playful touch. Larger than life monochromatic pictures of international rappers and musicians splashed with glow in the dark paint add to the unmatched aesthetics of Toy Room. The music space of this watering hole is something worth the money and looks like a promising break from the usual nightlife scene of the city.

Given its premium nature Toy Room sure does keep up with luxury when it comes to its food and cocktails. We kicked off with the crunchy, self-explanatory Butter Garlic Prawns and paired it with Frank’s Love- a unique concoction stirred with Elderflower Vodka, Fresh Blueberries and Fresh Lime. If sea-food is not really your thing, you may settle for the Buttermilk Chicken Fingers or Crystal Chicken Dumplings. We particularly liked the latter juicy balls of love that perfectly melted in our mouths with each single bite. For a more filling meal, you may settle for the classic, thin crusted Peri Peri Chicken Pizza or choose an option from their Sushi offerings. Wash the spices down with Gin and Tonic, or Whiskey Sour- the classic milieu of Bourbon, sweet & sour and egg whites.

Cover charges apply as per demand

Pictures by Pritam Sarkar