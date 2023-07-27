Home Food calcutta

Head over to The Gelato Festival at Piccadilly Square 

Dig into yummy ice creams till the end of August 

Take a chill pill at the Gelato Festival

All ice cream lovers can rush to Piccadilly Square and pick your favourite gelato flavours from among Lemon Sorbetto, Mud Pie Gelato, Vegan chocolate Gelato and more. The Gelato Festival is running at the Lansdowne and Dalhousie outlets and will continue till August end.

What: The Gelato Festival

Where: Piccadilly Square

When: till end August 

Gelato Festival Ice Cream Kolkata

