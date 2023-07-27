Head over to The Gelato Festival at Piccadilly Square
Dig into yummy ice creams till the end of August
All ice cream lovers can rush to Piccadilly Square and pick your favourite gelato flavours from among Lemon Sorbetto, Mud Pie Gelato, Vegan chocolate Gelato and more. The Gelato Festival is running at the Lansdowne and Dalhousie outlets and will continue till August end.
What: The Gelato Festival
Where: Piccadilly Square
When: till end August