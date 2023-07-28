Afraa's revamped menu has robust flavours

If you frequently visit City Centre 1, you are already aware of the lip-smacking food that Afraa serves. The good news is their revamped menu is a must-try. While you drop in at Afraa Deli for a cuppa, try a wholesome meal at the restaurant, like we did!

Interiors

Afraa’s new menu boasts of robust flavours and exquisite cooking techniques to treat the gastronomes with the best of the cuisines. To pair with the bar menu, an elaborate nibbles section has been curated, and they get full marks for that. From oven-fresh Pull-apart cheese buns to Tex-Mex nachos, they offer Asian, Indian and Continental cuisines.

Naan Sausages

Among those, we chose to settle for a Garlic pepper chilli paneer and Naan sausage. Even someone who doesn’t like paneer will be a fan of this cottage cheese dish. The soft, melt-in-mouth paneer is lightly coated with allpurpose flour and deep fried, only to be tossed in a wok with bitesized pieces of bell peppers, soy sauce and Sichuan chilli sauce. The Naan sausage has thin strips of naan wrapped around a juicy and spicy seekh kebab. Minced meat is marinated with a whole lot of spices and grilled in a tandoor halfway through only to be wrapped with the dough strips before being grilled again. This was a unique recipe that tasted great with spiced onions and a chef ’s special dip made with cucumber, garlic, Kashmiri chilli and seasonings.

Spicy bhuna aloo and Cheese kulcha

For the mains, we chose from the well-curated options of pizzas, pasta, Asian bowls, and we settled for the best, stuffed kulchas. As yummy as it sounds, we decided to taste the Spicy bhuna aloo and Cheese kulcha served with a bowl of ghee-laden black dal, spicy garlic chutney and masala onions. The stuffed kulchas are pretty heavy and they have other variants too like tawa chicken and ghee mutton roast kulchas. We ended the heavy and elaborate fare with a Bubble gum and candy floss mojito, which definitely took us back to our childhood days.

Price for 2: Rs 1500+