Hungarian palate at The Langos Bistro

Trying new, exotic cuisines, like a Hungarian one in Kolkata is no more a distant dream. We are saying so because the City of Joy got a slice of Hungary with The Langos Bistro at Lake Mall. Langos are a Hungarian delicacy where flatbread dough is deep-fried and served with a variety of savoury toppings. The langos served here taste cheesy, topped with meat and veggies and are fantastic alternatives to traditional pizzas, with a softer dough and far superior taste. While reheated pizzas are a nightmare, langos can be heated easily and probably tastes even better.

The Langos Bistro has extensive fare comprising authentic deep-fried langos, baked langos, burgers, salads and desserts, all served either in the form of langos or with langos. The varieties also extends to nuggets where one can choose from the chicken to even fried prawn ones. Additionally, the range also varies from Paneer tikka to Peri peri paneer langos, and Dessert langos. Choose your favourite topping, or pair it with a burger. The Hungarian flatbreads are sure to give your famous good-to-go pizzas, a tough competition.

Price for two: Rs 800 +