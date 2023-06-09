A new cocktail menu at Deck 88

The dimly lit rooftop lounge — Deck 88 — perched atop The Astor is the perfect getaway on summer evenings. With a 360- degree view of the bustling Shakespeare Sarani neighbourhood, the al fresco space adorned with ebony furniture oozing a vintage touch gets as breezy as it can get after sunset. A dash of green potted plants break the wooden monotony while the amber lighting makes sure to keep you in the mood for some engaging tete-a-tete with your plus one.

To make things better, a host of summer cocktails have been introduced and we simply couldn’t get enough.

The new summer menu by Chef Azad Arif is all about light bites, small plates and scrumptious bowls that perfectly complement the whiskey-based concoctions topped with fresh ingredients. Ranging from kebabs — seekh and malai broccoli — to global bites like Parmesan chicken, the appetisers were juicy and flavourful. If you are looking for more filling options, there’s an array of comprehensive bowls, good enough for two.

Moving on to cocktails, we can’t stop drooling over the Whiskey and tai topped with a hint of star anise syrup, a dash of house smoke bitter, a drizzle of pineapple juice and a whiff of smoked spice infusion. We absolutely loved their house special— Kalboisakhi — made with whiskey, shaken and served with vanilla essence, orange curacao syrup, mint leaf, and green chili with vanilla ice cream float. While this cocktail breaks into a riot of flavours in your mouth while, Hit the deck is the perfect choice for people with a thing for zing. Those with a sweet palate can try Aroma of Thailand for its fruity freshness or Iced ramune for a citrusy surprise.

Meal for two: Rs 2,000+

Pictures by Anindya Saha

