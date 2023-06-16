Zaranj's Platinum Dining offers bespoke gourmet service

The Gen-X who spent their teens and adulthood in erstwhile Calcutta of the 90s are perhaps the only generation to witness the absolute transformation of the city’s foodscape to what it is today – a booming and ever-growing sector with a dozen new diners sprouting up at a hurried pace across the expanding metropolis. While the 90s and the first decade and a half of the 21st century were all about a few fine diners of repute dotting the famed Park Street area, the Kolkata that we see today has multi-cuisine options at every nook and cranny. But there are a few, who still hold on with grace, poise and distinction, for their impeccable quality of food, old-world charm and spotless service. Zaranj -- right at the corner opposite Indian Museum -- is definitely one of them, serving patrons with elan since 1991.

The Gen-X surely has memories of visiting this opulent standalone gourmet diner serving North-West Frontier cuisine, famed for its succulent kebabs and soulful Daal Makhani. Founded 22 years back by Deepak Khullar -- whose father, Rajpal Khullar, gifted Kolkata Amber in 1957, an ever-popular diner that still offers the finest Mughlai fare – Zaranj, now helmed by young scion Raghav Khullar, continues to serve what it’s known for, besides reinventing its dishes and services to suit the needs of the newer generation too.

Zaranj Platinum Dining

Khullar, a well-trained and finicky chef, who has perfected his culinary skills in various parts of Europe, and Hong Kong’s two Michelin star diners, namely, New Punjab Club and Belon, is pumping in fresh blood to the illustrious diner by putting his rich experience to work. “At Zaranj we have never compromised with the quality of food served and the ambience and that’s what our patrons come back for,” says Khullar as he sits with us for a quick chat on a busy weekday afternoon at Zaranj.

Raghav invited Indulge to taste some of the most flavourful kebabs and dishes from North-West Frontier that Zaranj is reputed for and he took the opportunity to also share with us his grand plans for the newly-launched section within the restaurant – Zaranj Platinum Dining.

Delectables at Zaranj

Accommodating up to 40 guests for a sit-down affair or 75 for buffet options, Platinum Dining is for those, who want a bespoke gustatory experience that doesn’t compromise on quality or taste. “We want to give an elevated dining experience to the guests that they will remember for a long while and that too in a set up that offers the privacy of a family dining hall. Our Platinum Dining section is different from the other private dining rooms in city restaurants in the sense that we won’t be serving you the regular menu. Everything is pre-booked and well-curated according to your choice. It’s a perfect space for me and other acclaimed visiting chefs to showcase curated Table d’Hote menus to an audience invested in good food,” explains Khullar. Be it exotic dishes made with the freshest salmon from the shores of Alaska, or the best quality vegan fare, Zaranj’s Platinum Dining will have it all arranged for the patrons and their guests.

Delectables at Zaranj

Equipped with a private marble bar, a regal dining room, mosaic dinnerware enclosed in copper cloches and a private butler service, Platinum Dining can play host to multiple occasions such as private dining, birthdays, anniversaries, events, exhibitions, corporate conferences, ladies’ luncheons and more.

It offers 3/5/7 course table d’hote menus of various cuisines alongside the classic Zaranj a la carte option and is complemented by a bar serving the finest malts, gins and curated cocktails.

For those, looking for a quiet treat at Zaranj, don’t miss out on the kebab section of the main menu. Raghav, who is extremely passionate about these succulent delicacies, overlooks the grilled fare directly, thereby bringing incomparable finesse and uniqueness to the taste. We were bowled over by the meaty and veg options in the kebabs served to us. The must-tries include the very flavourful Dahi Ke Kabab that was distinctly different from the ones served elsewhere simply for the perfect blend of the parched gram flour, hung curd and mild spices, and the juicy Machli Masala Kabab for its well-marinated barbecued bekti fillets.

Meal for two: Rs 3,500. Timings: 12 noon to 4 and 7pm to midnight.