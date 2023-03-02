Magic of the Himachal unfurls at the Grand Market Pavillion, ITC Royal Bengal

It is undoubtedly mesmerising how Indian cuisine can’t be defined by just a limited flavour palette as it is magnificently diverse owing to its geographical features. The mountains of India in it have a vast repertoire of culinary wonders hidden within them, and Himachali food stands out to be one of the most underrated gems.

Home chef Nitika Kuthiala hails from Kangra, but had the opportunity to travel all around the state owing to her father’s job which further helped her pick up the culinary nuances of Himachali regions. She has now travelled all the way to Kolkata to craft delectable offerings from her homeland under the aegis of ITC Hotels’ Kitchens of India initiative that brings forward the wealth of unique, forgotten, undiscovered and regal cuisines, keeping true to its ethos Responsible Luxury.

Chef Nitika Kuthiala

We had the opportunity to experience chef Nitika’s offerings through Taste of Himachal- an exclusive Himachali buffet pop up. The pop-up blended with the exceptional hospitality of ITC Hotels left us licking our lips on one of these afternoons, and we believe you need to taste the best while the pop-up lasts as well.

“I believe it is essential to be original as I personally don’t prefer tweaking flavours to suit preferences. Until and unless you bring forward the raw flavours and textures of an unexplored cuisine, one wouldn’t know how people are receiving the cuisine. I have adhered to original recipes and methods for this pop up and stayed true to my roots by using local spices from Himachal,’ shares Nitika.

The magic of Himachali spices such as yellow chillies from Manali, Sepu Badi from Mandi and Aamchur from the orchards of Pragpur come together to create wonders in the kitchens of Grand Market Pavillion, ITC Royal Bengal up till the first week of March. The gastronomic journey kicked off with Aloo Chana Tikki made with a chickpea base, crispy fried stuffed potato galettes with sweet & sour chutney, and Gol Meat made of boneless mutton cooked with Faran. Himachal Pradesh is popular for its curd and legume based curries named madra, and the feast curated by Nitika obviously would have been incomplete without some. The Matar Paneer Madra tasted heavenly with the Peela Chawal which Nitika refused to term in the pulao bracket, “The Peela Chawal is a simple rice dish cooked in regular pressure cookers, and don’t require long periods of dum for flavour infusion,’ explains Nitika.

Local ingredients from Himachal Pradesh

Siddu- a steamed whole wheat bun stuffed with poppy seeds surprised us with its unique flavours and looked like a distant cousin of the Chinese Bao. Himachali cuisine is a non-vegetarian haven for those who can’t do without their daily dose of protein. Out of multiple options such as Khodiya Meat and Chaa Chicken we like the first the most with goat meat cooked in Himachali style in a gravy made with local spices. You will be as surprised as we were to know that Himachal Pradesh has their own local pasta made of whole wheat known as Shonali Matar that is usually cooked with local seasonal vegetables and sometimes with meat chunks.

Dry Fruit Meetha made with dry fruits lightly tossed in ghee and dipped in sugar syrup, or Poppy Seed Halwa captures the diverse flavours of the region’s culinary traditions and calls for the perfect sweet conclusion.

“I grew up in Himachal and its distinct cuisine fascinates me till date. Taste of Himachal is a feast of traditional delicacies that showcase unique flavours combining the freshness, zest and earthiness of the region, ranging from the highlands to the valleys through its local ingredients,” shares Gaurav Soneja, General Manager of ITC Royal Bengal.

Taste of Himachal is a part of the dinner buffet at Grand Market Pavilion, ITC Royal Bengal and will go on up till March 6th.

What: Taste of Himachal

Where: Grand Market Pavillion, ITC Royal Bengal

When: Up till March 6 (7pm- 11pm)

Price per person: Rs. 1599++ (Monday to Thursday); Rs. 1799++ (Friday to Sunday)

Pictures by Anindya Saha