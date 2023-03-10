Tamarind’s new menu dives deep into the non-vegetarian offerings from the Indian peninsula

Kolkata’s growing fondness for food from the south Indian states has given way for a culinary boom in the city, however the question is, have we really explored the cuisine enough? Tamarind near Deshapriya Park needs no new introduction as it has been serving authentic culinary delights beyond usual treats like dosa, idli and uttapam for about two decades now. Recently, to further extend their menu they have included a diverse range of traditional offerings from the peninsula. Tamarind has not only brought to the City of Joy recipes from Odisha, Maharashtra and Goa but also revamped their bill of fare with new delights from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. We were there to taste the new introductions recently.

A flight of well-lit stairs with traditional masks and wooden frames on both sides open up into two segments on the first floor. While you can choose to settle in the private dining section on the left, if you wish to celebrate an occasion, you may as well settle down in one of the intricate ebony tables in the dining area for a close knit affair. Their newest introductions include a host of appetisers, curries and desserts that will surely leave you craving for more.

As we settled for the flavourful wonder ride, we were welcomed with three appetisers namely Coorg Chicken, Dakshini Yera and Crab Pepper Fry, each distinct in its taste and texture. While the first of the three is a staple from Karnataka made with soft, deep fried boneless chicken marinated with Coorg masala and tossed in coriander and Coorg vinegar, the crab tidbit hails from Tamil Nadu and consists of soft shell crabs cooked with pepper corn and cumin. We absolutely drooled over the Dakshini Yera that too is a Tamil delight made with deep fried prawn marinated with lemon juice, chili powder coated with rice flour. The crispy, tangy yet spicy juices will tantalise your tastebuds like never before.

If the starters are already making you drool and wonder what was laid down in the mains, we must tell you that it was only a trailer to the gastronomic journey ahead. The Mutton Stew served with appams, was as tender as it could be cooked with coconut milk, fennel, potatoes and garam masala. This dish is for the ones who have low spice tolerance, yet do not wish to compromise on flavour. Given the flaky and soft Malabar Parathas are an all-time favourite, we paired it with Mutton Vindaloo that consists of mutton chunks and baby potato cooked in brown masala. If you want to take a break from mutton, we suggest you settle for the Royyala Egguru- prawn cooked with onion tomato gravy infused with a smoky hint.

Wrap the gustatory adventure with the mildly sweet Elaneer Payasam made with tender coconut flakes.

Price for two: Rs. 1200++

Photos by Anindya Saha