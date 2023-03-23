Cloud kitchen Paprika Gourmet celebrates 12 successful years with twelve dishes  

Paprika Gourmet has been stealing hearts with its home-crafted culinary delights for over a decade now. They have recently added twelve more dishes to their bill of fare to celebrate twelve years of success in the Kolkata gastronomic sphere. Known for stirring up wonders from all across the world namely Burma, Mexico, Thailand, Italy, Korea alongside Indian fusion food, the homegrown cloud kitchen has not just grown in popularity over the years but also expanded its operations overseas to Dubai. To observe its twelfth birthday, Paprika Gourmet has now brought back some of its most loved dishes from the past along with a few new additions.

Paprika Cheese Garden

“We are thrilled to celebrate our 12th anniversary and to have the opportunity to keep on serving exceptional culinary experiences to our patrons. Our twelve iconic dishes represent the heart and soul of Paprika Gourmet and we look forward to keep innovating delights for our customers,” shares Vidisha Bathwal, founder of Paprika Gourmet who is motivated by her passion for diverse flavours and believes that the key to success in the culinary industry lies in creativity, zeal and innovation.

Spinach Pull Apart Bread

The exclusive menu includes some mouth-watering delights such as Beetroot Pistachio Feta Salad, Quinoa Salad, Mango Salad, Luksa, Turkish Pizza, Edamame Wrap, Corn Broccoli Tart, Spinach Pull Apart Bread, Brie Puff, Stacked Roesti and Walnut Pinwheel. They also have offers on their delectably popular platters such as Paprika Cheese Garden.

What: Paprika Gourmet turns Twelve

Where: Paprika Gourmet

When: Up till March 26th (9am onwards)

Contact: +91 90070 22678/79/80 or order via Swiggy or Zomato

Price for Two: Rs. 1500++