Sugar Daddy Pub & Rotisserie is all about good food & heady cocktails

A nomenclature like Sugar Daddy and that too for a pub got us spiked our curiosity about the newly-opened Park Street property and we couldn‘t wait to visit the sprawling 2300 square feet space with chic, comfortable seating, spacious interiors offering lip-smacking delicacies and heady cocktails. We loved how the ceiling has crisscrossed lighting to set the scene alive for partygoers and gourmands with live music and DJ nights, allowing you to dance your heart out.

The Quick Fix

Sugar Daddy Pub & Rotisserie is Sudip Ghosh’s second F&B project, who also owns Hashtag Live Café at Chinar Park. Hailing from the hospitality sector and with a passion to serve quality food, Ghosh wanted to create a space which provides value for money while delivering a premium experience. When asked why he name the pub Sugar Daddy, he says, “The name is significant because the pub offers various lucrative offers for patrons which are available at no other pubs in the city”.

Chef Sanjoy Mukherjee

We were welcomed with a host of flavoursome and quirky cocktails like The quick fix society, a Hazelnut-infused whisky cocktail, Sticky situation, a cocktail for coffee lovers and The big nasty, which is a unique combination of vodka with jalapenos, wasabi, cucumbers and spinach. The big nasty is a flavour bomb and absolutely blew our minds! While we concentrated on the drinks, Chef Sanjoy Mukherjee whipped up a delicious meal for us. We teed off with a mildly flavoured Spinach and corn hargaw before moving to Tempura prawn sushi. Sushi lovers, do make a note of it. Their Daddy’s meat platter has a variety of soft and juicy chicken kebabs like hariyali kebab, tikka kebab, seekh kebab and such, which makes it a great option to pair with your pints of beer or a mellow, fruity cocktail. If you love your veg grills, go for their melt-in-mouth Green peas galouti.

Daddy's Meat Platter

Tempura Prawn Sushi

For the mains, we had a thincrust Chicken tikka pizza, loaded with perfectly grilled tandoori chicken bites and crunchy bell pepper bits. But the star of the show was their Chilli chicken bao. The fluffiest of baos, with a hint of sweetness, were generously stuffed with Kolkata-style chilli chicken pieces. Sweet, savoury, and delectable, we give full marks to the chef for ideating and curating this dish!

Meal for two: Rs 1,000+

Pictures by Anindya Saha