L'Ray Treat cafe pays tribute to Satyajit Ray

Good food paired with a great ambience is what excites every foodie. The pocket-friendly, Satyajit Ray-themed café, L’ Ray Treat in Newtown, offers an ideal combo. This cosy café with pleasing interiors, owned by Ishita Dasgupta and Suchismita Roy, recently launched a weekend breakfast platter that we tried.

Cheese Fondue

The walls were graced with pictures of the legendary Ray and his works grabbed our attention from the word go. They have also kept a few interesting board games and books to keep the children and lone visitors engaged. “Both of us are fans of Ray, and we believe that we don’t know everything about him yet. So we kept him as our central theme to exchange said knowledge with our patrons,” says Ishita.

Cold Brew

Starting our gustatory trail with a glass of cold coffee refreshed us before we quickly moved on to a BBQ chicken pizza replete with juicy chicken chunks marinated in sweet and spicy BBQ sauce, and topped with dollops of cheese, onion and bell peppers. If you are looking for something healthy and unique, then the Pita pocket, served with spiced hummus, is a g reat choice. Stuffed with a wonderful mix of exotic veggies, it was indeed delectable. We also tried the non-veg Cheese fondue with a molten cheese dip in the centre, surrounded by poppers like sausages, croutons, chicken pops, and carrots. It was a lightweight, tasty snack that can be relished at any time of the day.

LRT Non-veg Special Platter

Pita Pocket

From the extensive weekend breakfast menu, we tried the LRT non-veg special platter that included a toast topped with scrambled eggs, uniquely fabricated chicken skewers, spicy baked beans, not-so-spicy mashed potato — to keep the balance — and a refreshing glass of watermelon juice.

Price for 2: Rs 650+

Pictures by Anindya Saha