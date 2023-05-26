Moti Mahal Delux launches summer menu

Summer is all about having mangoes in all possible forms, along with loads of watermelons and cucumbers to keep your body cool for summer. North Indian diner Moti Mahal Delux has curated an all-new summer menu just right for the season, and we loved the spread.

The bill of fare comprises the quintessential Aam panna and a minty grape cooler. If cocktails are what you are looking for, you can opt for a classic, fresh Cucumber gimlet or a gin-based, rosy and lemony First blush. A Kairi cucumber salad would be a great choice with the specially-curated appetizer Kachha mango fish kabab or a succulent Pudina murgh tikka. Vegetarians can opt for a healthy and tasty Sweet potato tikki.

Kaccha mango fish kabab

For the mains, go for tangy and comforting Aam wali yellow dal, Pudina matar malai, and Coconut fish curry with a choice of rice or bread. Top your meal off with a homemade Mango kulfi, or a Mango rasmalai with juicy and spongy stuffed bread dunked in creamy sweetened mango-flavoured milk.

Price for 2: Rs 1400+

On till end of June.