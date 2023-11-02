Sooper Sandwich opens its first outlet in Kolkata

What kicked off as a cloud kitchen in 2021, has now become a full-fledged outlet at one of the busiest spots of Kolkata. Sisters Roshni Datta, Priyanka Datta Roy, and Sreejani Datta co-founded Sooper Sandwich with the idea of presenting a variety and breaking stereotypes of sandwiches. Indulge hopped over to their newly opened outlet to taste the same.

Roshni comments, “Our journey was a very inspiring one which has utmost sincerity and honesty at the core. We have around 30 varieties of sandwiches and also some quick bites like coffee and Maggie. We have always known sandwiches to be only triangular but Sooper Sandwich moved out of that. We made sandwiches very un-boring. Usually, they are very boring and serious. We wanted hassle-free and mess–free sandwiches so we have them in baguettes, burgers, open sandwiches, and more.”

We started with the Jamaican Jerk Chicken Baguette, a sandwich made with warm baguette bread and filled with crunchy fresh lettuce leaves, chicken chunks, and a mix of sauces. This non-spicy sandwich was delicious with many textures and flavours bursting in the mouth. A convenient and healthy meal, it would be perfect for a quick on-the-go lunch.

The Pesto Paneer Panino would be a good choice for anyone who prefers vegetarian. A mix of desi paneer and global pesto sauce, the match was made in heaven. The plainness of the paneer was very well complemented by the mildly minty and spiced pesto sauce which along with the crunchy vegetables and grilled bread made a wholesome combination for anyone who might crave an Italian twist to a sandwich in the heart of the city.

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Baguette

While we waited for the next lot of sandwiches to be served we discussed the location. Roshni mentions, “This is a prime location which caters to our exact target audience. School students, college and office-goers, and shoppers; whoever wants to have a mess-free bite, that’s whom we wanted to cater to.”

The Masala Bhaji Mini Buns resembled a well-stacked burger with lettuce, onion rings, tomato rings, cheese, and a thick round patty. It would fill in for an easy-to-grab burger sandwich whenever the stomach starts craving for one.

Probably the best of the lot was saved for the last! The cheesy chicken ham melted right into our mouths the moment we took the first bite. The grilled Happy Ham and Cheese would be a meat lover’s heaven.

What is interesting is that the outlet offers sandwiches in different shapes and sizes; ones that are healthy, grabbed by any age, and do not drill a hole in the pockets. With several varieties of sandwiches being made instantly, a visit to Sooper Sandwich is recommended.

10 Wood Street

10 am – 10 pm (Mon to Sun)

Price for two (approx.): Rs 200

Photographs: Pritam Sarkar