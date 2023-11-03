Savour the taste of global Biryani at The Village Ecohub

In the mood for some Biryani? Head over to The Village at the Eco Hub and savour their limited edition global Biryani Festival. On the menu are The Village Special Veg Biryani with paneer and vegetables cooked in coriander paste; Lucknawi Mutton Biryani, slow-cooked mutton blended with fragrant rice; Veg Nasi Biryani, a Singaporean fusion; Thai Veg/ Chicken Biryani; Mauritian Chicken and Mutton Biryani; Persian Chicken Biryani; Arabian Mutton Mandi and much more.

What: Biryani Food Festival

When: November 4- 10, 2023

Where: The Village

Address: Ecohub Premises, 2F/11, Ecospace Business Park, AA II, Newtown, West Bengal 700160

Price for two (approx.): Rs. 710+