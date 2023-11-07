Cloud Kitchens stir up a storm for Diwali and Bhai Dooj

With Diwali and Bhai Dooj knocking on the door, cleaning up the house, and planning the house parties and get-togethers can be quite a task. Leave the food to the experts and get along with all others to celebrate the festive season with much fun and frolic. Here’s what two of the cloud kitchens of the city have to offer that you should not miss.

Homely Zest

When we talk of festivals, we talk of sweets. Dig into the Dessert-ation Box which has an assortment of sweets like Chocolate Monte Carlo, Tiramisu, Ras Malai Tiramisu, Rabri Kalakand, and more. The Truffles Magic Box features Paan with Gulkand Truffles, Beetroot and Coconut Truffles, Chocolate Besan Truffles, and more. Platters include Mexican, Lebanese, Cheesy sensations, and much more. Homely Zest offers a variety of vegetarian gourmet food which should not be missed.

Where: 21 Mandeville Gardens, Kolkata – 700019

Time: 10.00 am to 10.00 pm

Availability: till November 30, 2023

Price for two (approx.): Rs 800 + onwards

To order: Call / Whatsapp +91 6290795523

For_kandKnife

Looking for exclusive platters for gifting purposes or finger food during house parties? Check out the specially curated Mezze Platter which includes Hummus and Pita Bread, Falafel, Lavash, Muhammara Dip, Fattoush Salad, and more. The Chips n Dip Platter also stands out with its offerings which include crackers, a variety of dips, fresh fruits, and more.

Time: 11:00 am to 7:00 pm

Availability: till November 15, 2023

Price (approx.): Rs 4500+

To order: Call on +91 98300 24338 / Message on Instagram