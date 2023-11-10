Delectable food hampers to gift your loved ones this Diwali

The good old laddoos and kaju katlis have made way for the new-age artisanal gourmet food hampers during festivities like Diwali. With several homegrown food brands coming up with well-thought-out, customisable food hampers.

Gokul

On a sweet note

Gokul Sweets has introduced a delicious range of artisanal sweets this Diwali along with a wide range of luxury packing solutions and the signature traditional mithai. Some of them include Paan coconut Delight, Pista caramel tart, Kesariya badam gond pak, Hot seasonal gur-baked cham cham, Dilkhushar, Walnut drizzle, Oreo peanut cake, Cappuccino laddoo, Chocolate praline boat, Banarasi malai pista gillori, Gulab jamun stuffed with kesar pista, to name a few. Choose what you and your loved ones like and customise accordingly.

Where: AJC Bose Road, 1 Lord Sinha Road

When: Till November 20 | 7.30 am to 8.30 pm

Price per sweet: Rs 35+

Butterfingers by Preetanjali

Baked with love

Choose from a wide range of hampers including Cookie Cuddles (10 mini cookies), Firecracker box (where one can select cafe truffles, superfood chikkis, shards and chocolate-covered nuts), Candy Kisses (six florentines), Glow & Gourmet (Baklava roses), Crackers and Confections (chocolate covered strawberries), and Savour the Sparkle (breadsticks, crackers, one firecracker box, chocolate covered strawberries, a jar of dip and 2 diyas). There are also Butterfingers by Preetanjali’s signature chocolate and vanilla-based cakes, petit fours, tarts, cookies and an assortment of macarons to select from.

Price: Rs 500+

Choccywocky

Chocolaty affair

Beautifully curated hampers like Celebration Hamper, The Big Feast, Sweet Surprises, Diwali Treasure Box, Harmony of Happiness, Taste of Heaven, Cupcake Fantasy and more await you with an assortment of indulgences like chocolates, brownies, cheese garlic loaf, spicy peanuts, dips, makhana, trail mix, cookies, stuffed dates, truffles, cupcakes, gourmet popcorn, crackers and tea light holders. Choose from Choccywocky's eclectic offering to make your Diwali and Bhai Dooj a lit affair.

Price: Rs 250+

The Mint Enfold

Best of both worlds

The Mint Enfold's healthy assortment of Diwali baskets, cakes, and cookies comprise a delightful selection, including a basket full of three jars of assorted granola cookies and biscotti, a tempting rose chocolate almond cookie cake, a delectable pistachio orange cookie cake, and a Laddoo box, to name just a few. Choose them for a perfect fusion of the traditional and modern sweet nothing.

Price: Rs 950+

Paprika Gourmet

Gourmet story

Paprika Gourmet's specially curated food platters include a fusion of traditional Indian delicacies and innovative flavours, such as the Paprika cheese garden and an Orange acrylic bag filled with delights like Baguette bread with Zaatar, tomato loaf, pistachio pudding, nutty biscotti slab. Their Acrylic pass bag featuring sundried tomato layer dip, parmesan cheese crackers and almond biscotti is also to die for. Dessert lovers can choose from the Pull-out box with slabs of Walnut brownie and Nutty biscotti, the Gold foil box with slabs of Lotus biscoff brownie and Nutella brownie, and Artisanal ice creams.

Price: Rs 1900+

Crumb & Co.

Tart tales

No Indian festival is complete without sweets, and Crumb & Co. has put together a special festive menu for the occasion of Diwali and Bhai Dooj. Their Special Tart Box offers a delightful trio of flavours, featuring the luscious Chocolate orange tart, the rich Caramel hazelnut bar, and the scrumptious Oreo sandwich biscuit. They also have a box of Shortbread cookies with an assortment of flavours like passion fruit, mint, rose, and salted caramel.

Price point: Rs 650+

Marriott Bonvoy

Designer's touch

Marriott Bonvoy in collaboration with the renowned Indian fashion designer, Manish Malhotra has unveiled an exclusive series of finely crafted Diwali gift hampers. Embellished with luxurious golden porcelain nick-nacks, these hampers consist of dark chocolate almond crunch, chickpea penne, pitted olive, olive oil, dry fruit cake, chocolate box, sweet box, Wholly Being detox Kahwa tea, musk elixir candle, diya and a Ganesh sculpture. The pocket-friendly one has roasted almonds, spicy mixed nuts and a Ganesh idol. These hampers are also available at Fairfield By Marriott Kolkata and The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat in the Eastern Market.

Price: Rs 999+

Pinkk Sugars

Sweet saga

From praline cake jars to cakesicles, crackers to Diwali-themed cupcakes, Pinkk Sugars' host of Diwali hampers has all the right ingredients to get a party going. If you are looking for a specially curated gifting hamper for this Diwali, place your order as soon as possible.

Price: Rs 850+

The Baker's Dozen

Baking it right

Celebrate the festival of lights with The Baker’s Dozen's exquisite Diwali hamper comprising a delightful assortment of delectable treats. Savour the richness of butter garlic toast, decadent chocolate, vanilla, and orange cakes, and comforting banana bread. Or, indulge in chocochips, dark chocolate, peanut butter, and coconut oats cookies.

Price: Rs 549