Kolkata restaurants and cafes curate Diwali special menus

Looking to head to a restaurant with friends, families, and cousins or get handmade food at home? Want to taste the best of the kebabs, mocktails, and desserts this season? Indulge has you covered. Here are what some of the city eateries have curated for this special occasion.

Veneto Bar & Kitchen, South City Mall



If you are looking for an Italian twist to your Diwali, then head over to Veneto Bar & Kitchen. Check out the classic Veneto tiramisu, My Sweet Carving, and more desserts to pair your meal and make it a sweet Diwali.



When: November 11- 14, 2023; noon to midnight

Price for two (approx.): 1200+ onwards



The Garden Lounge, Salt Lake

The newly opened multi-cuisine is here to offer a variety of dishes like the Mutton Galouti Kebab Biryani, Mutton Biryani Sizzler, Paneer Malai Tikka, Murgh Pahari Kebab and more along with an unmissable array of desserts.

When: November 11- 14, 2023; noon to midnight

Warehouse Café, South City Mall

Gear up for a chatpata fusion extravaganza with Ricotta Stuffed Dahi Bhalle, Rose Jalebi Tres Leches, Cream Cheese Dry Fruit Gujiya, or even JD infused Gulab Jamun. Are you ready for a Diwali feast?

Price for two (approx.): 1200 + onwards

When: November 11-14, 2023; noon to midnight

Chowman, multiple outlets

Craving for Chinese this weekend? Head over to an outlet of Chowman. Dig into delicious dishes like Mushroom Pepper Salt, Korean Chicken Wings, Fish in Oyester Sauce, and more. You also get a super discount on online delivery as well as a surprise Diwali gift for walk-in customers.

When: November 12, noon to midnight

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1100+

Refinery 091 Kolkata, Salt Lake

Looking to chill with friends after the grandeur of festivities? Get yourself some chilled drinks and quick bites and enjoy the day. Do not forget to check out Tandoori Sago with Blacken Mayo, Desi Nachos Bowl, or Chocolate Bomb.

When: November 12, noon to midnight

Price for two (approx): Rs 1500+

Blue & Beyond, Lindsay Street

Do you want to experience a glittering sky and a lighted landscape from a rooftop bar? Check out Blue & Beyond Rooftop Resto-Bar during Diwali. Check out an array of global cuisines ranging from Schezwan Prawn, Bar-B-Q Veg Coin, Malai Aloo Achari Paneer Sizzler, and Hot Garlic Lamb. Do not forget to indulge in some sweet cravings as well.

When: November 12; 1 pm – 10:30 pm

Price for two (approx.): Rs. 1,900+ (without alcohol)

LMNO_Q, Park Street

Food and music go hand in hand. Get ready to celebrate the festivities with your near ones among a variety of food and peppy beats. Try Bhojpuri Bharwan Aloo, Lucknowi Kumbh ki Galawat, Rajasthani Makai Papad ki Subz, and more. The Tiramisu ‘Pull Me Up’ is a special attraction for those who love desserts and cannot be given a miss.

When: till November 15; noon to 1 am

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1200+ (without alcohol)

Copper Curries

Savour the vegetarian and non-vegetarian Diwali delights from Copper Curries. From Anardana Chutney Paneer Tikka, Tulsi Tikka to Kakori Kebab and Murg Kalimirch, these cannot be given a miss.

When: November 12 onwards; noon to 10 pm

Price for two (approx.): Rs 600+

Goppoburir Henshel

If you want to sit down with friends and family at home and devour a Kali Puja Bhog then Goppoburir Henshel has you covered. From Basanti Pulao to Niramish Bhog er Mangsho and Poromanno (Payesh), all are available. The items need to be booked in advance via 9831065904 / 9830565903 and they will be securely delivered to your doorstep on the 12th.

When: November 12