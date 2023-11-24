Effingut brews craft beers and has a host of new dishes

Who doesn’t like a glass of flavoursome craft beer at any time of the season? Effingut at Park Street is the newest addition to the list of breweries, serving six very unique strains of craft beers along with a newly launched menu for your nibbles.

In-cider ale

As we sat comfortably at a table overlooking the city skyline, a six-pack of beer samplers arrived at our table, boasting robust flavours. The first with the lowest International Bitterness Unit (IBU) was Berry Pop Ale, a fizzy, fruity concoction that has the sweetness of ripe apples married to the vibrant allure of berries, brewed with a malt base. It’s a refreshing treat and you can literally drink it at any given point of the day. Up next, was the In-cider Ale, a tangy beer with a champagne-like effervescence, which had a hint of sweetness from apples sourced from the lush estates of Kashmir. What we tasted next was a light and fizzy, amber-coloured Hefeweizen which has a Bavarian origin. This brewing style dates back to the Middle Ages, which offered an escape from the heat with its light and frothy texture. The flavours of banana, cloves, and a hint of bubble gum from yeast fermentation were quite distinctive and light to

taste. While these were our favourites, people without a taste of beer can also try these. The brewpub

is also serving strong beers like a Belgian wit, American pale ale and Kolsch.

Berry pop ale

We paired the drinks with a few dishes from the newly included section of their menu. Sourdough with

Effingut compound butter is what we started our food tasting with. The slices of bread with flavoured

butter tasted heavenly. The three accompanying butter variants — avocado, thecha and bacon, had

us spoilt for choice and we tried all three. Thecha — a spicy Marathi condiment that primarily has chillies, garlic and peanuts pounded together — undoubtedly tasted the best.

Sourdough with Effingut compund butter

From their newly introduced dim sums and sushi variants, we settled for a Prawn Hargow and Prawn tempura roll. Unlike most places, the dim sum casing was not overcooked and did not stick to our teeth or the plate. The stuffing had mildly flavoured, bite-sized fresh prawn bits that tasted best with the chilli crisp dip. The Prawn tempura roll was decent, made fresh and flavourful. Their Karari roti was a revelation. A huge crispy, crusty rumali roti, shaped like a bowl was served with a mix of onions, tomatoes and a spice mix, and can be considered as a distant desi cousin of the Mexican nachos.

Karari roti

Beer and pizzas go hand in hand and we couldn’t give their newly included Spiced chicken pepperoni a miss. The pizza had a fluffy yet crispy base, with a saucy and cheesy top replete with chicken pepperoni. By this time we were quite full, yet didn’t want to miss the Beer batter fish & chips. The flaky, rightly seasoned basa fillets were crispy fried to perfection after getting dunked in a beer batter. They looked similar to a Bengali fish orly but tasted manifolds better!

Beer batter fish & chips

Meal for two: Rs 1250+

Pictures by Anindya Saha