Taco Bell opens its first all-digital outlet at Park Street

Visitors get to enjoy a merger of technology and taste

author_img Subhadrika Sen Published :  30th November 2023 11:30 AM   |   Published :   |  30th November 2023 11:30 AM
Taco Bell has opened its first all digital outlet at Park Street, blending technology and taste, reflecting the tech-savvy nature of millennials and zillennials

Sneak peek of the all digital outlet

Taco Bell merges technology and taste and opens its first ‘all digital’ outlet at Park Street. The outlet allows visitors to order through kiosks installed along with payments via different modes. The outlet, their first in the Park Street area is not only the first of its kind all digital outlets but is also a reflection of the choices and tech-savvy nature of the millennials and zillennials.

The newly opened outlet operates between 11 am to 11 pm throughout the week. It allows visitors to enter the restaurant and make their own orders through designated kiosks which are user-friendly and allow quick ordering. Visitors get to browse through a wide menu and make their orders at their own pace. Of course, there are supervising staff present who guide the visitors on their first steps with this smooth digital experience.

Taco Bell has an eclectic choice of items reflecting the flavours of Mexico in Bengal. Some of their signature must-try vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes include Crunchy Tacos, Soft Tacos, Nakes Chicken Tacos, 7-layer Burritos, Quesadillas, Chalupas, and more.

Bangur BFL Estate, East Gate, Park Street – Floor 1

11 am – 11 pm

