Ambrosia relaunches new interiors and menu 

Planning to visit the revamped Ambrosia at Salt Lake, then be prepared to be greeted by a fresh and positive vibe. The earthy greens, floral interiors, sophisticated paintings, with an overhead canopy all call for an instagrammable nook in the heart of the city. Indulge went to check out the space and loved the young and groovy ambience.

Owner Supratik Ghosh comments, “We have re-launched the whole space along with a menu which concentrates on a variety of vegetarian dishes. We have a range of taste-good mocktails, cocktails, pizzas, pastas, and starters which are a combination of Asian, Italian, and Indian food.”

Supratik Ghosh

We headed over to taste some of the delicacies from the menu. The Siracha Chicken Tikka with pickled salad was a creamy and tangy start to our lunch. This non-spicy dish with rich smokey flavours should be a must-pick for kebab lovers. The Asian-inspired Kung Pau Paneer was a delectable dish of fried paneer in ginger-garlic gravy. The Baked Cheese Mushroom stole our hearts with chunky pieces of mushrooms baked in wholesome layers of cheese. The chilli flakes gave a pop of spiciness to the otherwise savoury dish.

We took a break from all the eating and sipped The Zombie Catcher, a guava and pineapple mocktail with a refreshing flavour of lime and mint. We definitely recommend trying the mocktail here not only for the taste but also for the cute mocktail servers which were a visual aesthetic delight. We munched on some addictive Crispy Lotus Stem fried in sweet and tangy sauce along with it.

The Zombie Catcher

For meat lovers, the freshly cooked tender meat of the Cilantro Chicken Skewers would be a must-try. The Cilantro sauce makes up for the chicken itself which could have a stronger flavour. Another introduced item was the Chicken Tikka Pizza. Seeped in Indian flavours, the flatbread pizza with layers of melted cheese and chunks of chicken tikka was very welcome. We concluded our meal with a Peri Peri Paneer Shashlik. Spicy paneer on skewers with chunky vegetables and flavourful rice was a complete meal in itself and definitely one worth trying.

We recommend coming over to the newly furnished Ambrosia with friends and family to enjoy wholesome flavours at a pocket pinch.

Noon – 11:30 pm

Address: DD 24-A, DD Block, Sector 1

Price for two (approx): Rs 1800+

Photos: Anindya Saha