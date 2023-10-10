Princeton Club curates 3 lip-smacking menus for Durga Puja

Princeton Club brings you a series of culinary adventures by curating back-to-back special food menus. From the ongoing Thai food festival to Navratri menu and of course the Durga Puja , authentic Bengali menu; all are available at the Club. Indulge brings you a glimpse of the different food festivals that will soon follow.

Thai Food Festival

If you love the taste of Thai cuisine, then do not miss out on the Thai Food Festival. Available for lunch and dinner for a limited time, the festival puts forth dishes like Thai corn cake, Raw Papaya Salad, Yellow Curry, Pineapple Fried Rice, Fried Ice cream, and more.

What: Thai Food Festival

When: Oct 10- 14, 2023; lunch and dinner

Navratri Special Thali

The colourful festival of Navratri calls for a unique culinary journey. Apart from celebrating the Goddess Durga, one also observes stringent fasts with special preparations without onion and garlic. Keeping the nitty-gritty in mind, the chefs of Princeton Club have curated a special Navratri Thali. It would serve dishes like Jeera Chaas, Sabudana Khichdi, Shakarkandi Chaat, Dal Halwa, mixed fruits, and more.

What: Navratri Special thali

When: Oct 15- 21, 2023; lunch and dinner

Price: Rs 250+

Durga Puja Bhuri Bhoj 2023

Apart from the regular Puja and aratis during Durga Puja, the Bengali pet Puja is a regular stance. The kitchens curate an elaborate menu including Basanti Pulao, Kosha Aloo Dum, Dhakai Mangsho, Kancha Lanka Bata Murgi, Borishali Ilish, and more to satiate your taste buds.

What: Durga Puja Special Menu

When: Oct 19-29, 2023; lunch and dinner

For reservations: 98302 29313/ 033-6644 -4444.