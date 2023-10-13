Delightful gastronomic options that you may check out this Puja

With Mahalaya officially kickstarting the pujas tomorrow, we bring you the first part of what a few renowned diners around the city are offering to turn your festive days delectable. Here’s a list of eight delightful gastronomic options for you to check out this puja!

The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

This Durga Puja, embark on a divine culinary journey at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat’s Seasonal Tastes while welcoming Maa Durga with Dhol Dhak Dhunuchi 4.0. Expect a gastronomic spectacle with live food stations paying tribute to Kolkata’s iconic street food right from the sizzling grills to the iconic chaats. Savour timeless classics like Kosha mangsho, Basanti pulao, Kolkata-style Chicken biryani, and a lot more while listening to live music.

When: October 20-24, 12.30-5 pm, 7 pm-1 am.

Price: Rs 2,899.

Ilish Truly Bong

To enhance your festive feel, Ilish Truly Bong restaurant has curated a traditional special thali with authentic Bengali delicacies, including puja special thalis. The non-veg thali includes Kolkata Bhetki fry, Macher matha diye chhaychra, Daab chingri, Ilish bhapa, Pnathar kasha mangsho among others. You can also indulge in delicacies like Sobuj dwiper kankra, Bhapa ilish, Tel koi, Daab chingri with Daab er jol, and much more from their à la carte menu.

When: October 18-24, 12 noon to 10.30 pm.

Thalis start from Rs 811.

Four Coins Cafe

Durga Puja Delights at Four Coins Café is set to elevate the dining experience to a whole new level. They have launched five seafood dishes targeting the festive season — Pesto pescare (grilled basa fillets served on a bed of pesto sauce), Filetto di napolitano (grilled basa fillets served on a bed of tangy delectable marinara sauce with buttered corn rice and grilled veggies), Gamberi salsa bianca (juicy prawns served with rice), Dijon ilish (hilsa cooked in mustard sauce and served with crisp fish roe fritters), and Hilsa romanesco (Ilish served with a delightful red sauce and a side of crisp fish roe fritters).

When: October 14 onwards, 12 noon to midnight.

Meal for two: Rs 800+

Oberoi Grand

The Pujor Mahabhoj at The Ballroom this year, pays tribute to the culinary diversity of Bengal showcasing exquisite delicacies through an elaborate buffet, serving Chingri malai curry to Kosha mangsho, Pabdar jhal, Bhetki paturi, Chitol macher peti, Tel koi and many more. Expect authentic Bengali starters alongside a lavish array of the most delectable Mishtis from Bengal at this festive gastronomic gala.

When: October 21-24, 12.30-3 pm and 7-10.30 pm.

Rs 3,250+ per person.

JW Marriott

Food connoisseurs can savour a sumptuous feast at the ritzy hotel’s JW Kitchen showcasing a rich variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian Bengali cuisine. The menu offers a diverse selection of freshly prepared, authentic Bengali dishes, featuring beloved classics like Kolkata style mutton biryani, Kochi pnathar jhol aloo diye, Sorse bhapa mach, Dhokar dalna, Chingri macher malai curry and more. For a toothsome ending, relish traditional Bengali desserts like Sandesh, Mihidana, Roshogolla, and the classic Mishti doi.

When: October 20-24, 12.30-4.30 pm, 7-11 pm and midnight-3 am.

Rs 3,100.

LMNO_Q

Popular loungebar LMNO_Q has curated an eclectic menu comprising Moochmuche Dhakai paratha with Ghoogni, Cheese float daler vada, Coin hinger kachori with Kalibari aloo dum, and Aloo posto spanakopita with spicy Postopora chutney, along with unique festive cocktails such as Kasundi gin fizz, Chatni Margarita, Barrackpore old fashioned, and Bengal princess to make your puja colourful.

When: October 20-24, 12.30 pm to 2 am.

Meal for two: Rs 1,200+ tax.

Sonargaon, Taj Bengal

Celebrate the flavours of Durga Puja with vegetarian, non-vegetarian and seafood special thalis at the iconic Sonargaon restaurant at Taj Bengal. While the Aamish (non-veg) thali boasts of Kashundi macher cutlet, Radhuni murgi, Gota mashlar khashir mangsho, Doi katla, macher matha diye moong dal, among others, the Niramish (veg) thali has Vegetable roll, Narkel posto bora, Potoler korma, Dhokar dalna, Sorshe chenar muthia, Phoolkopi roast, Daler kochuri, Ghee bhat, and Chenar jilipi to keep you engaged. There will also be an interesting seafood thali replete with Chingri malai curry, Chital macher peti, and much more.

When: October 17 -24, 12.30-3.15 pm, and 7-11.30 pm.

Thalis start from Rs 2,950.

Royal Bengal Room

Experience the grandeur of Durga Puja in every bite at this Royal Pujo Buffet, along with live folk music at the Royal Bengal Room. Their small bites section includes Chhena koraishutir tikki, Tangra style chilli fish, Murgir kobiraji and more. Savour royal Bengali delicacies like Dhakai bhuna mangsho, Lebu pata diye parshe macher jhaal, Mutton Dakbungalow, and Mishti doi, alongside a regal spread of Tangrastyle Chinese delights for a change of palate.

When: October 20-24 (lunch, 12 noon to 3.30 pm) and October 20-23 (dinner, 7-11.45 pm).

Rs 1,199.