The holiday menu at Burma Burma is your ticket to Yangon

This holiday season, whether you are catching up with loved ones, or looking for a little indulgent adventure right in the city, Burma Burma, the popular Burmese restaurant and tearoom, presents ‘Vacation in Yangon’- the perfect, limited-edition festive menu, inspired by the cuisine of its lively tea rooms, street-side eateries and hidden culinary spots.

Travel down the streets and bylanes of Burma’s busiest city Yangon, where the tea rooms are vibrant social hubs, and places to unwind through the day. And no better way to relax than with the best holiday company and some delightful fare. Meticulously researched and created after a series of culinary travels across Burma, discovering hidden treasures, found across unique tea rooms that are the spots for community life; this new limited-edition holiday menu delves deep into Burmese food culture to craft the simple, yet flavourful dishes that have been popular favourites.

Choose from tangy salads, soulful and hearty bites, spicy noodle bowls, and flavourful sweets, all accompanied by an extensive array of flavourful artisanal teas, noble coolers, lemonades and Bubble teas.

From Green Tomato And Pickled Tea Leaf Salad to Crunchy Spring Roll Salad, Icha Koi & White Pea Mash and Steamed Black Rice Cakes followed by a bowl of hearty Mandalay Mee Shay or Shwe Taung Khow Suey followed by Malai Palata and Downtown Falooda, this foodie tour is nothing short of delightful. The beverage programme at Burma Burma stays true to its roots with its tea room offering an elaborate selection of tea that are hand-picked and brewed live at the table.

Icha Koi and White Pea Mash

What’s on the Menu

A labour of love by Chef Ansab Khan, Head Chef, Burma Burma and Co-Founder Ankit Gupta, capturing the unique essence of Burmese dining culture, the limited-edition menu sets the tone with its flavourful salads, created with the freshest ingredients. Choose from the Green Tomato and Pickled Tea Leaf Salad, which brings together fresh green tomatoes and spring vegetables, with pounded spicy pickled tea leaves & crunchy broad beans. Or opt for the more filling, Crunchy Spring Roll Salad, a combination of crisp & golden spring rolls, lettuce, twin tomatoes & bean sprouts tossed in chilli oil & zingy tamarind dressing.

If you crave a heartier bite then try the Triple Mushroom Palata, a delightful traditional Burmese flatbread filled with umami rich filling of shiitake, oyster & black fungus mushrooms, served with chilli mushroom dip. Another must is the Icha Koi & White Pea Mash, a popular tea shop breakfast dish of fluffy fried logs of bread accompanied by a mash of white peas, garnished with brown onions & chilli oil. For those looking for something truly unique the Steamed Black Rice Cakes, made with sprouted white peas & sesame served with fragrant coconut & lemongrass broth are the perfect choice.

If you are craving a spicy bowl of noodles, then look no further than, Mandalay Mee Shay, a popular breakfast noodle dish from Mandalay town now served at tea shops across Myanmar of rice noodles, fermented beans, pounded spicy green chilli & garlic topped with fried fritters. Or the Shwe Taung Khow Suey, a comforting bowl of noodles, with fragrant light coconut curry topped with crispy fried noodles, chilli oil and wedges of onion and lemon. Your dessert cravings are taken care of as well, with the Malai Palata, an indulgent dessert of baked puff pastry topped with sweetened Stracciatella cheese and brown sugar. Or just try the Shwe Palin or Downtown Falooda, an absolute favourite on a hot Yangon summer evening to satisfy your late-night sweet cravings with chilled evaporated milk & flavoured jellies with custard & ice cream.

Shwe Palin and Downtown Falooda

Meal for two: Rs 1800 ++

When: Weekdays: Noon-3 pm & 6.30 pm to 10.30 pm | Weekends: Noon-3.30 pm & 6.30-10.30 pm

October 18 to 24: Noon-3 pm & 6.30 to 11.30 pm