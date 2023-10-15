ITC Fabelle launches One Earth collection, reimagines unification of the world through chocolate

Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates, the home-grown luxury chocolate brand from ITC Ltd., is recognised for creating unparalleled chocolate experiences for its discerning consumers. In the last few years Fabelle has introduced several industry firsts such as the Fabelle Trinity - Truffles Extraordinaire -World’s most expensive chocolate, Fabelle Finesse - World’s finest chocolate, setting a benchmark for the global chocolate industry.



Continuing the legacy, Fabelle this year is set to entice chocolate lovers with a novel creation. Inspired by the sentiment of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' – The world is one family, Fabelle introduces its latest innovation - Fabelle One Earth Collection. At an event held at the ITC Sheraton, New Delhi, Fabelle, in a strategic collaboration with Chef Andy Allen, an acclaimed Australian food critic and TV presenter, unveiled this delectable fusion of global flavours and cultures.

(L–R) Andy Allen,Waqar Younis, Dinesh Karthik, Lisa Sthalekar and Rohit Dogra, COO, Chocolates, Coffee, Confectionary & New Category Development Foods Division, ITC Limited

This signature luxury chocolate offering has been meticulously handcrafted with finest ingredients and cocoa. It comprises of 10 unique truffles, each of which truly represents the essence of the rich and diverse flavours of nations from across the world - Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Netherlands, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa.



ITC Fabelle Master Chocolatiers, known for their unwavering commitment to excellence conducted multiple iterations and co-creation sessions with Chef Andy Allen to perfect each truffle. A selection of hand-picked ingredients, including Afghan figs, Australian macadamia, Bangladesh-inspired posto (poppy seeds), England's morello cherry, India's walnut, condensed whole milk from the Netherlands, New Zealand's apple, aqua rose from Pakistan, Sri Lankan coconut and South African orange, were artfully harmonised with the unparalleled excellence of Fabelle's chocolates. Each truffle therefore tells a unique story of the country that inspired this specific creation. This limited-edition offering will contain 10 truffles (130g) priced at Rs 999 (all inclusive), and will be available at Fabelle boutiques across Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai.



The chocolate truffles serve as a testament to the artistry of ITC Fabelle Master Chocolatiers. They carefully combined these international ingredients with Fabelle’s premium chocolate to deliver a sensory journey that transcends borders and celebrates the universal love for chocolate much like sports.

Fabelle One Earth truffles

To celebrate the launch of 'Fabelle One Earth', the event was graced by eminent personalities associated with the world of sports and cricket. Dinesh Karthik - Indian professional cricketer and commentator, Waqar Younis - Pakistani cricket coach, commentator and former cricketer, and Lisa Sthalekar – Australian cricket commentator, former cricketer and captain of the Australia women's national cricket team exchanged ‘One Earth’ as a gesture to honour the essence of unity and community.



Commenting on his first collaboration with the brand, Andy Allen said, “Fabelle has one of the finest collections of chocolates in the world in my view. It has been an absolute pleasure to work alongside the Fabelle team to bring alive this masterpiece. Fabelle One Earth is a culinary journey that encapsulates the essence of diverse cultures and flavours from ten different countries. It was the result of countless hours of craftsmanship, relentless commitment and tireless exploration of global flavours that have gone into the curation of each of the truffles. We are extremely happy with the outcome and hoping that everyone enjoys this beautiful amalgamation of chocolate and culture.”