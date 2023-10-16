Ferns N Petals Cakes introduces Bento Cakes

If you are looking to make your celebrations big then look out for Ferns N Petals Cakes, a division of the acclaimed Ferns N Petals. While they have been mesmerising us with their lovely array of flowers and floral arrangements, now you can get to book a Bento Cake as well.

The newly launched Bento Cakes are already winning over the hearts of the people. They come in different flavours, colours, and of course in a pocket pinch price that suits everyone. Weighing around 250-300 gms, each cake is good enough for at least four to five people. Ranging from flavours like butterscotch, truffle, black forest, red velvet, pineapple, and definitely everyone’s favourite chocolate; there is a flavour for everyone.

Udyat Gutgutia, director Category FNP mentions, “Bento Cakes represent the perfect fusion of innovation and tradition. Originating as a huge hit in South-East Asian countries, these fun-sized, visually appealing cakes have become a global trend.”

Indulge tasted the Bento Cakes as well in Chocolate and Pink Daisy flavours. Starting with the packaging, which is compact and minimal. The packing was perfect for transporting the cakes for delivery. With a high portability factor, these are best to surprise friends, families, or even your dates at any place and time. The cake itself was minimal and made out of simplicity. A pure chocolate cake with chocolate chips and complete with a chocolate flower, it was moist and creamy. The chocolate chips broke the smoothness by adding chunkiness to the texture. The cakes, when refrigerated, can easily have a shelf life of three to four days.

The Pink Daisy was pineapple-flavoured and pink in colour. It had small flower decorations on top along with silver balls. Most definitely a sweet and moist cake, it won our hearts too.

What stood out was the fact that the cakes, though sweet, did not overdo the sweetness. So, if you are looking to bite into a cake on your cheat days, here’s where you can find a variety to choose from.

The Bento Cakes are up for ordering and can be delivered via food delivery platforms.

Price: Rs 449 per cake