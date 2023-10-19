Goppoburir Henshel brings unique festive menu

Goppoburir Henshel introduces a unique Durga Puja menu drawing from the bonedi bari’s or heritage houses of the city which celebrate the festivities in a grand way. The celebrations also include a variety of delicious delicacies being made in their kitchens, the recipes of which have been doing the rounds for generations. This showcases the rich cultural culinary heritage of Kolkata as well.

The most important is the Pujor Bhog which includes innumerable preparations including Ghee Bhaat, Saag bhaja, Kalai Daler Bori, and more. This Durga Puja, Goppoburir Henshel brings some of the forgotten dishes from the different bonedi bari’s of the city.

Co-owner Arijit mentions, “Our objective is to rewind back to time and make people taste the legacy of flavours and aroma of the bygone era. From bonedi barir ranna to pujor bhog , Goppoburir Henshel in its third year is adding some twist to the very known dishes. As a team, we are trying to do full justice to make heritage puja a taste of legacy and royalty.”

Throughout the festive month, every Sunday recipes like Rani rashmoni barir kaju badam bata murgi, Marble palace er macher biriyani, Jorasanko r shorshe bhapa murgi, Mullick barir mete chochhori and others would be available for orders.

Orders can be placed via their social media page.