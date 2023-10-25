Wykiki Brewpub opens at Taj City Centre Newtown

Wykiki at the Taj City Centre Newtown has yet another exciting offering for the audience right ahead of the festive season. Now head over to the Asian restaurant to experience its newly opened Brewpub with an onsite micro-brewery. The Wykiki Brewpub is also garnering attention and is increasingly becoming a promising new place in the city.

Indranil Ray, General Manager, Taj City Centre Newtown, Kolkata, says, “With Kolkata evolving as a leading food and drink destination, the all-new Wykiki Brewpub will add to city’s culinary repertoire. We look forward to launching the one-of-a-kind brewpub experience to the City of Joy for our esteemed guests.”

Experiencing the new Wykiki Bewpub

The Wykiki Brewpub boasts a luxurious experience with a sprawling outdoor space and indoor seating arrangements. It offers several kinds of beer styles including Belgian Wit, Weizenbock, Bohemian Pilsner, English Brown Ale, and more curated by award-winning master brewer Andre. These reflect the flavours of the region and have been brewed with locally sourced ingredients. The ambience is all about celebrating life and its joys. The vibrancy and high energy of the space make it quite addictive.

To complement the beer is an array of food including Wasabi Ginger Sesame Curls, Ajwaini Tandoori Paneer, Pork Chilli Smoking Hot, Wykiki BBQ Sizzler, and more.

Andre comments, “It brings me immense joy to introduce the craft and science of brewing to the City of Joy. Wykiki Brewpub is more than just a place for beer. It's an experience that marries the art of brewing with the joy of living. We've carefully crafted a selection of beers that capture the essence of Kolkata.”