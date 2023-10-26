Indulge checks out newly opened diner Yagna at Vedic Village Spa Resort

Another feather to the cap of the Vedic Village Spa Resort is its newly opened global all-day indoor-outdoor diner, Yagna. Indulge went over to check out the space and it's just–launched Southern cuisine line, Dakshin.

Inspired by the Malgudi Days, Dakshin presents a unique array of Southern coastal flavours going beyond the usual ones; coupled with a soothing interior made with sustainable materials, artworks by local artisans and specially composed music by sarod player Arnab Bhattacharya.

Up first came Neer Mor, spiced buttermilk with green chilli, jeera, and curry leaves. The spicy green chilli lingered in the mouth long after the whole glass was devoured. The Kuzhi Paniyaram made with a dosa batter is primarily a breakfast or any-time snack dish. These soft, fluffy, crispy-around-the-edge dumpling–resembling fries were a delight to dig into, especially when paired with the coriander-coconut or tomato-roasted chana chutney.

We dipped the crispy and crunchy Apalam papad which came straight from Chennai in Ghee Roast Paneer. The aroma of ghee wafted from afar and the mildly spicy masala paneer was magical. Though ghee-roasted, the dish was very light on the stomach.

The Puttu Kadalacurry was another breakfast item made of steamed brown rice and grated coconut. The black-chana gravy accompanying the dish was light and non-spicy. It is recommended to always have the Puttu with the curry or chutney as it is quite dry on its own.

Era Pachadi, Chicken Chettinadu and Brown Rice (L-R)

We took a break from eating and drank the traditional filter coffee. The bubbling hot coffee surrounded by light music and the swaying branches of the trees outside was an immersive experience.

Returning to food, next was Appam, Kozhi, a chicken stew, and Apalam. The thick coconut milk along with the mild green chilly flavour and curry patta made for a heavenly combination. The chicken pieces were tender and soft. The light and fluffy Appam and apalam both needed to be consumed immediately lest they become soggy.

Those who love chicken and prawn can have a variety in Chicken Chettinadu which had dry gravy but the clever use of star anise and deliciously tender chicken gave it uniquely sweet and savoury flavours; and Era Pachadi, prawn in coconut milk. Similar to Chingri Malai Curry, the Era Pachadi weaved magic on the taste buds with tender and moist prawns along with thick coconut milk gravy. Both were accompanied by brown rice.

To round off our meal was the plate of Double Ka Meetha. Unlike any we had tasted before, the deep-fried fried bread-rounds laden with light rabri, topped with silver foil, pistachios, and kesar made it a heavenly combination that cannot be missed.

Yagna covers 136 seats and is home to global cuisines including the pan –Indian classics, to European, Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and Southern Coastal. Headed by executive chef Debasish Saha and his team the kitchens weave magic. We definitely recommend a visit here.

Available Fri- Sun

Price for two (approx): Rs 1200+

Photographs: Anindya Saha