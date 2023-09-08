LMNO_Q's new menu has toothsome additions

Our search for delectable food, heady mixes and flavoursome experiments took us this week to Park Street’s popular spot LMNO_Q, which recently launched its new menu. The 150-seater space, in the everbuzzing food street promises more than a delectable culinary selection and unique beverages with its panoramic view of the city’s skyline and great playlist.

Japan to Jaipur

Executive chef Firoz Hossain tells us that the idea behind curating the new menu is to introduce a variety of flavours, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian. “The younger crowd looks for cocktails and small plates to unwind. So, we have extended our small plates almost across all cuisines, including a few fusion takes. For a formal dine-in experience, we also have an elaborate main course with a variety of items like dals, paneer curries, and butter chicken that can be paired with rice or rotis.”

Aam Shotto Whiskey Sour

We sipped on the Aam shotto whiskey sour, a juicy mango and bourbon sour with a hint of spice, garnished with aamshotto as the Futo maki arrived at our table. Nori seaweed rolled with sushi rice, ice lettuce, cucumber, avocado, carrots, takuan, asparagus and pickled cabbage, this dish tasted super fresh, and crunchy, and the nori sheets literally melted in our mouths. Along with Futo maki, Rock Shrimps too had our hearts. The super crispy, airy and light batter-fried prawns, glazed in a creamy sriracha glaze on a bed of crisp glass noodles tasted unique when had with the peachy English Summer gin and tonic.

Rock Shrimps

Next, we dug into Japan to Jaipur, a barrel-shaped starter prepared with edamame beans and Rajasthani papad crumbled cheese. Served with kaffir lime and chilli-scented sauce topped with a papadchuri crumble, the selection was indeed a hidden gem. The Avo was a fancy version of your avocado on toast, with added salsa verdure and sweet peppers, served on confit garlic rubbed toasted sourdough ciabatta. If you are looking for some kebabs, definitely opt for the very quirky Lehsooni kalimiri tikka, a melt-in-mouth chicken kebab spiced with black pepper and roast garlic, served with a mustard yoghurt relish.

Lehsooni Kalimiri Tikka

For the mains, Duo agnolotti — a homemade ricotta spinach and pepperoni cream cheese pillow pasta served with parmesan cream and sweet pepper gremolata — turned out to be a complete delight. If you like your pasta with dollops of cream and cheese, this dish is definitely for you. From the Indian section, we settled for the good old Angoori aloo methi and Lehsuni palak paneer with a side of tandoori roti. We had to have a taste of their newly launched Rich chocolate marquise, a decadent and dense chocolate mousse, served with bitter truffle and it is a must-try!

Price for two: Rs 1,200+

Pictures by Anindya Saha