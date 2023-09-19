Traditional Thai cuisine comes to Wykiki, Taj City Centre New Town

If you are craving some Thai food, then do not miss out on the curated Thai at Kolkata week at the Wykiki, Taj City Centre Newtown. Indulge went over to partake in the delicious gastronomic inclusions by Chef Subodh Jaffrin Gahatraj of Thai Pavilion restaurant from President, Mumbai- IHCL SeleQtions. The menu coupled with a wonderful presentation meticulously captured the essence of Thai cuisine.

Rice tartlets with corn, crispy noodles, and water chestnuts

Indranil Ray, General Manager, Taj City Centre Newtown, Kolkata said, “We are thrilled to introduce Thai at Kolkata to our esteemed guests and engage epicurean gourmet aficionados. It is an opportunity to experience the diverse and vibrant flavours of Thailand. Our commitment to authenticity and elegance ensures that every visit is a memorable culinary escapade. We invite our esteemed guests to come and savour the exquisite tastes of Thailand at Wykiki, which combines tradition with sophistication, making Thai at Kolkata, a must-visit destination for food lovers.”

Grilled Chicken Supreme with peanut sauce

First up were tiny rice tartlets with corn, crispy noodles, and water chestnuts. Resembling the Indian dessert, this savoury twist was a welcome starter. These tartlets called mee grob in Thai were crispy and savoury with a pop of tanginess. The Grilled Chicken Supreme with peanut sauce called satay gai, was a treat for meat lovers. Tender, juicy, perfectly grilled chicken in skewers with a generous butter wash tasted heavenly with any kind of sauce.

Spicy shredded lamb

The vegetarian Tom Yum Je was a spicy soup flavoured with lemongrass. Crunchy diced vegetables like carrot, baby corn, and beans, along with mushroom and ginger juliennes gave a long-lasting spicy kickback in the mouth. Next came the very snackable spicy shredded lamb or Pe Pad Prik. These crispy lambs with bell pepper strips could be paired with any sauce and accompaniments and their taste would only be elevated.

Pad Thai

For mains came the traditional Thai dishes – Jasmine Rice, Thai Green Curry, Pad Thai, and Stir Fried Garlic Prawns. The jasmine and lemongrass aroma wafted from the rice and when paired with Thai Green Curry, it tasted heavenly. The coconut milk gravy with large pieces of chicken in the Thai curry had us craving for more. The flat rice or Pad Thai could be eaten on a standalone basis. The rich stir-fried garlic prawns with a generous coating of butter-garlic sauce, lemongrass, and prawn meat.

Diced water chestnut with coconut milk

For desserts, we had diced water chestnut with coconut milk or tub tim grob. Poached water chestnuts soaked in grenadine and rested for a day in coconut milk was the star of the menu. We definitely recommend trying this one when indulging in the Thai menu.

Available for lunch and dinner till September 24, 2023.

Price for one: Rs 2000+

Photos: Pritam Sarkar