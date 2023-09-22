Home Food calcutta

Oberoi Grand hosts Gharana pop-up

In an enchanting tribute to Gharana, Chef Sumit Kedia is recreating the royal recipes of the princely states of India.

In frame- Murgh Kundan Kalia, Subz Taheri, Shahi Baingan ka Safed Bharta

This pre-festive season definitely calls for a delectable spread and Oberoi Grand’s special culinary presentation of the royal recipes from the princely states of India in Gharana (the five star’s erstwhile Indian speciality restaurant) is a befitting curation.

In an enchanting tribute to Gharana, Chef Sumit Kedia is recreating the royal recipes, bringing back the taste of Nawabi Dawat. The Gharana pop-up is aimed at reinventing the cuisines of royal kitchens and forgotten recipes.

The menu will showcase a traditional cooking approach and include dishes of the Nawabs and Nizams from the bygone era such as Shorbas, Kebabs, Qormas, Qaliya and Kulfi falooda, to name a few. The entire experience will be well combined with the royal customs and etiquette. Dishes that you need to try are Galawati kebab, Nazakat-e-Aloo Tilnaaz, paneer-e-hazrat mahal, Murgh kundan qaliyan, Dal gharana, Sheermal, bakarkhani, and Kakori kebab.

From September 22 to 24, 7 to11 pm

Meal for two: Rs 4,000 +

