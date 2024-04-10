Pan Asian at ITC Sonar in Kolkata celebrates Songkran with a delish Thai menu

We next tasted a bowl of a classic Tom Yum Gai (a tangy, salty, and spicy Thai chicken soup), and paired with with Fish takrai, which is a crispy fried fish with Thai chilli paste and basil, and Thai fish cakes, served with a sweet chilli and lemon dip. While the Fish takrai was flavourful, the fish cakes had an interesting spongy texture and tasted fantastic when paired with the dip. We also took bites from the crispy and piping hot Prawn spring rolls dipped in a sweet chilli sauce.