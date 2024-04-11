Poila Baisakh treats and where to find them in Kolkata

This Bengali New Year, check out some of the region’s delectable delicacies offered by city restaurants.
Aaheli and Oceanic at The Peerless Hotel Kolkata are offering exquisite menus. Get a taste of tradition at Aaheli with its Mahabhoj Thali (veg) and Bhuribhoj Thali (non-veg) comprising Goyna bori, Radhaballavi, Begun Bhaja, Mochar Ghonto, and Macch-er Chop, Bhetki Paturi Sorse Ilish respectively. Top it off with the signature Aahelir Sandesh and refreshing Doi Kalash. Oceanic, on the other hand, greets you to a sumptuous buffet consisting of zesty Chatpati Piyara Chaat, Doi Murgi Salad, Jhal Illish er Salad, Mili Mishi Sak Sobji, Kanchalonka Murgi, Kancha Peper Chutney and more.
On April 14
Time: Lunch 12.30 pm onwards / Dinner: 7.30 pm onwards
Meal for one (approx.): (Aaheli) Rs 1,695+ onwards / (Oceanic) Rs 1,999+
Hop over to threesixtythree° at the Oberoi Grand Kolkata to enjoy the Nobo Borsho Brunch. Usher in Poila Baisakh with friends and family over a specially curated Bengali New Year brunch buffet which includes specialties like Chingri Malai Curry, Chennar Paturi, Kochi Patha Mangshor Jhol, and more.
On April 14.
Price per person (approx.): Rs 2,500+
Time: 12 noon – 3 pm
Get the best from both sides of Bengal at Epare Bangla with their thoughtfully curated grand thali. One can start with Aam pora shorbot and move on to Aam chhanar cutlet, Murgir bhorta cheese ball/Mochar chop, salad, Hinger kochuri, Bhaja masala alur dum, rice, Posto diye laal saag bhaja, Begun bhorta, Jhur jhure alu bhaja, Shukto, Maacher matha diye dal/Sona moong dal, Echorer dalna, Basanti pulao, Bhetki/chhanar paturi, Chingri/phulkopir malai curry, Bhuna mangsho/chhanar kalia, and end the meal with papad, mishti doi and Rosomalai. How much more Bengali can it be?
Till April 20
Meal for one: Rs 999+
Thalis are quintessential to Bengali food culture and keeping up with this tradition, Calcutta Retro has some lipsmacking vegetarian and non-veg Thali options. From Rongeela Shorbot, Narkol diye cholar dal, Ranga luchi to Bamun barir sukto, and Rose sabudana rabri in the vegetarian thali and mouth-watering dishes like Chingrir bosonto bilap, Sojnekhalir Kosha mangsho and Aamada posto murgi in the non-vegetarian thali, you would get them all.
Meal for one: Rs 699 (AI) onwards
If celebrating special occasions means trying out new culinary creations, Slyfox Gastro Club has the perfect Noboborsho special menu that boasts fusion delicacies like Prawn malai curry pasta, Gondhoraj Calcutta bhetki tikka and Sly Mexican phuchka. Get a taste of classic Bengali dishes, including Kosha Mangsho with Luchi, Bhetki paturi, and mango mishti doi and wash them all down with their special mocktail Foxy gondhoraj and cocktail Kokum Rajbari.
Meal for two (approx.): Rs 1,800+
On till April 25.
As Poila Baisakh heralds new beginnings, fresh aspirations, and the promise of a year filled with joy, prosperity, and togetherness, indulge in Saptapadi’s specially curated thali. Experience a symphony of flavours with dishes like Bhetki fritters, Sugandi murgi, Aloo bhaja, Beguni, Rice, Pulao, Salad, Bhaja moong dal, Enchor masala, Chingri malai curry, Bhetki paturi, Kasha mangso/murgi, Chutney, Papad, and a delectable dessert. For those craving a grander culinary journey, one can also choose to have their buffet offering at the Salt Lake at Behala outlets.
Available from April 13-15
Meal for one: Thali Rs 999+
Buffet: Rs 1099+ (Behala)/Rs 1199+ (Salt Lake)
The traditional décor of 6 Ballygunge Place and its unlimited buffet service is an all-time favourite of the city during special occasions. This Poila Baisakh, indulge yourself in a variety of Bengali cuisine including Bori Diye Saag Bhaja, Aloo Posto Bhorta, Anarash Pulao, Chitol Machher Kalia, Murgir Aam Kasundi, Navaratna Paturi and conclude it on sweet notes with Kesari Pista Misti Doi or Kalakand among many other choices. Wrap up the lunch or dinner with the quintessential mouth freshener, Paan.
Available on April 14.
Time: Lunch: 12 noon to 3.30 pm/Dinner 7 pm – 10 pm
Meal for one (approx.): Rs 1200+ onwards