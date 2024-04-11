Poila Baisakh treats and where to find them in Kolkata

The traditional décor of 6 Ballygunge Place and its unlimited buffet service is an all-time favourite of the city during special occasions. This Poila Baisakh, indulge yourself in a variety of Bengali cuisine including Bori Diye Saag Bhaja, Aloo Posto Bhorta, Anarash Pulao, Chitol Machher Kalia, Murgir Aam Kasundi, Navaratna Paturi and conclude it on sweet notes with Kesari Pista Misti Doi or Kalakand among many other choices. Wrap up the lunch or dinner with the quintessential mouth freshener, Paan.

Available on April 14.

Time: Lunch: 12 noon to 3.30 pm/Dinner 7 pm – 10 pm

Meal for one (approx.): Rs 1200+ onwards