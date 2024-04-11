The Bhawanipur House Poila Baisakh menu is local on a global scale

Imagine losing yourself in the rooms of a charming building, which is a reminder of old houses dotting the lanes of South Calcutta. With a century-old mango tree standing like an old sentinel, The Bhawanipore House offers all the nostalgia and more with its opulent décor. We were there to savour the newly launched Poila Boisakh menu, which stays rooted to the culinary culture of the city while beautifully blending in with the new palates.
We kicked off lunch with the thick, syrupy Redbull Mojito along with a chunk of the crusty Calcutta Fish Fry with a pungent mustard coating. The vegetable croquettes, too, were loaded with veggies and served with a Kashundi mayo. Before we could lap up the starters, Lal Saag Risotto arrived to serenade us with a super creamy reddish risotto served with egg-plant fritters.
Restaurateur Vishnu Sureka mentions, “We are living up to the expectations of our ethos which is bringing in the old-world charm to the modern world. Our team has created a Bengali touch, which also goes along the lines of our modern and contemporary menu.” The well-cooked chicken breast of the Scallopini Chicken goes hand in hand with an appetising buttery smooth Aglio e Olio Linguini in caper butter sauce. The Gondhoraj Baked Fish had the iconic flavouring, which we wished was a bit stronger to complement the accompanying her- bed rice and finely chopped vegetables.
We concluded the hearty meal with two mouth-watering desserts and loved the kesar milk cake that was soft, spongy, moist, and perfectly flavoured with a thick caramel layering on top. The Cream cheese dome could also give some competition to global desserts. The compact, heart-shaped dome was played with a multi-layer texture through hardened white chocolate, crunchy meringue mix , soft ice cream, and a sweet creamy strawberry filling on a biscuit base. We would recommend giving it a go if you are here.
Available till April 15
Meal for two (approx.): Rs 800+ onwards