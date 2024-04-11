The Bhawanipur House Poila Baisakh menu is local on a global scale

Restaurateur Vishnu Sureka mentions, “We are living up to the expectations of our ethos which is bringing in the old-world charm to the modern world. Our team has created a Bengali touch, which also goes along the lines of our modern and contemporary menu.” The well-cooked chicken breast of the Scallopini Chicken goes hand in hand with an appetising buttery smooth Aglio e Olio Linguini in caper butter sauce. The Gondhoraj Baked Fish had the iconic flavouring, which we wished was a bit stronger to complement the accompanying her- bed rice and finely chopped vegetables.