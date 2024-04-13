Indulge in the the flavours of Poila Baisakh at ITC Hotels, Kolkata

To celebrate the first day of the Bengali calendar, city gourmands are looking up for options to treat themselves with the best of Bengali food, and the hotels and restaurants too are trying to curate and serve the tastiest of the preparations to make Noboborsho for their guests even merrier. And of course ITC Hotels at Kolkata are all set with their curated Poila Baisakh specials as well.

Celebrating the new year, Grand Market Pavilion, at ITC Royal Bengal, lays out a special Poila Baisakh spread of dishes that capture the essence of Bengal. Authentic delicacies, slow simmered with love, boast of age-old recipes handed down through generations. .

The festive buffet will include dishes such as – Bhapa Bhetki, Kochi Pathar Jhol, Dimer Devil, Chennar Paturi, Chingri Malai Curry, Potoler Dorma, Aloo Posto, Pui Saak Chingri, Basanti Pulao, Gondhoraj Diye Murgir Kosha to name a few.

Grand Market Pavilion draws inspiration from the iconic New Market or Hogg Market of Kolkata, once a treasury of produce for the country. Keeping pace with international trends, the restaurant serves an immersive culinary experience, creating the ambience of a gourmet food district. It is a vibrant, bustling showcase of the finest in local, Indian and global fare.