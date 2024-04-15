Relish a timeless menu at JW Marriott Kolkata's Awadhi fest

The festival also features live cooking stations, where guests can witness the artistry of our chefs as they prepare traditional delicacies with finesse and flair. As you dine amidst the elegant ambience of JW Kitchen, adorned with motifs inspired by Awadh's regal architecture, one will surely be transported to a bygone era of grandeur and refinement.

"We are thrilled to present the Dastarkhwan-e-Awadh Food Festival," said Ghufran, Chef de partie at JW Marriott Kolkata. "Our aim is to not only tantalise the taste buds but also to offer our guests a glimpse into the rich history and cultural heritage of Awadhi cuisine. Each dish tells a story, steeped in tradition and passed down through generations".

Where: JW Kitchen

When: Till April 21, 7-11 pm

Price for 1: Rs 1899+

For reservations and inquiries: 91474 25996|98210 47244|8822923123