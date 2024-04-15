Relish a timeless menu at JW Marriott Kolkata's Awadhi fest

JW Marriott Kolkata has designed a curated food fest Dastarkhwan for the city food connoisseurs to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Awadhi cuisine, at JW Kitchen. Awadh, known for its opulent Nawabi culture and exquisite culinary traditions, is celebrated for its culinary heritage, passed down through generations.
The term Dastarkhwan holds a profound significance in Awadhi culture. Originating from Persian roots, it symbolises more than just a tablecloth spread for dining; it embodies the essence of hospitality and communal feasting. The Mughal Indian cookbook, Dastarkhwan-e-Awadh, penned in the 18th century, provides a glimpse into the royal kitchens of Lucknow and highlights the intricacies of Awadhi cuisine, emphasising the importance of the dastarkhwan as the centrepiece of Nawabi dining.
At JW Kitchen, they pay homage to this illustrious culinary heritage by curating an extravagant buffet that will transport diners to the royal courts of Awadh. Under the expert guidance of their talented chefs Ghufran and Ruhul, guests can embark on a gastronomic journey brimming with flavours and aromas that have stood the test of time.
The meticulously crafted menu showcases an array of signature dishes, each bearing the hallmark of Awadhi authenticity. Indulge in the melt-in-your-mouth Galouti kebab, savour the aromatic notes of Awadh biryani, and relish the smoky flavours of Gosht seekh kebab. From the legendary Tunde ka kebab to the delicate Sheermal, every dish is a testament to the culinary prowess of Awadhi chefs.
The festival also features live cooking stations, where guests can witness the artistry of our chefs as they prepare traditional delicacies with finesse and flair. As you dine amidst the elegant ambience of JW Kitchen, adorned with motifs inspired by Awadh's regal architecture, one will surely be transported to a bygone era of grandeur and refinement.
"We are thrilled to present the Dastarkhwan-e-Awadh Food Festival," said Ghufran, Chef de partie at JW Marriott Kolkata. "Our aim is to not only tantalise the taste buds but also to offer our guests a glimpse into the rich history and cultural heritage of Awadhi cuisine. Each dish tells a story, steeped in tradition and passed down through generations".
Where: JW Kitchen
When: Till April 21, 7-11 pm
Price for 1: Rs 1899+
For reservations and inquiries: 91474 25996|98210 47244|8822923123