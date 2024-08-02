This Kolkata restaurant has a new menu

If you are a fan of the smoky Amritsari fish tikka, you are going to love this tasty twist in which tender calamari rings are delicately rubbed with spices and lightly coated and deep fried to create this gem of a dish called Amritsari calamari fritters. If you love your wine, this would be a perfect match.

For the mains, we settled on a peri peri chicken, green chilli, and coriander pizza, served straight from the oven. The pizza bread with a soft centre and a fluffy outer crust gets a thumbs up from us. It was cheesy with a good portion of peri peri chicken and it tasted oh-so good.