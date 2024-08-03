Experience the majesty of Bengal's 'Sonar Hilsa' at this five-star property in Kolkata

When monsoon is here, can hilsa festivals be far behind? Obviously it won't and we test tasted the unique hilsa dishes at Eden Pavilion at ITC Sonar.
This month, one can indulge in a culinary celebration fit for royalty as this all-day diner invites all to savour the exquisite 'Sonar Hilsa' throughout the month of August. Known as the crowned queen of the river, the glorious hilsa takes centre stage, offering a symphony of flavours that embody the essence of Bengali cuisine.
Embrace a journey of gastronomic delight with a specially curated set menu that showcases the authentic hilsa delicacies alongside classic accompaniments.
The delectable set menu, features a delightful assortment of dishes, including fragrant basmati rice, fried fish oil and chilli for that perfect kick, comforting dal, aloo bhaja, crispy begun bhaja, hearty shukto, flavourful chorchori, two pieces of fried hilsa, papad, accompanied by tomato-khejur chutney, ending on a sweet note with the much-loved mishti doi.
For those seeking a more personalised dining experience, our à la carte menu offers an array of selections. Indulge in the velvety richness of doi ilish, where tender hilsa fish is delicately simmered in a creamy yoghurt sauce, offering a harmonious blend of flavours. Taste the regal Zaffrani Ilish, a dish infused with saffron that exudes an enticing aroma and lends a touch of luxury to every bite, and experience the robust flavours of Ilish Maacher Roast, a traditional preparation showcasing the hilsa fish marinated in a blend of aromatic spices and roasted to perfection. Delight in the unique textures of Ilish Bhappey, a dish where the hilsa fish is steamed to tender perfection, locking in all its natural juices and flavours. Dive into the succulent narkol hilsa, where tender hilsa fish is cooked in a coconut-based curry, creating a luscious dish that celebrates the coastal flavours of Bengal.
Where: Eden Pavilion
When: Till August 31, 12.30-3.30 pm | 7-11 pm
Price: For thali: INR 1,499 onwards | For Ala carte: INR 999 onwards