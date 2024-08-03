Experience the majesty of Bengal's 'Sonar Hilsa' at this five-star property in Kolkata

When monsoon is here, can hilsa festivals be far behind? Obviously it won't and we test tasted the unique hilsa dishes at Eden Pavilion at ITC Sonar.

This month, one can indulge in a culinary celebration fit for royalty as this all-day diner invites all to savour the exquisite 'Sonar Hilsa' throughout the month of August. Known as the crowned queen of the river, the glorious hilsa takes centre stage, offering a symphony of flavours that embody the essence of Bengali cuisine.