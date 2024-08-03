This newly opened Kolkata cafe & bakery mirrors the French colonies in Puducherry

“The word Amari means a lot of things in multiple languages, but the one in Bengali is closest to our hearts...it means ‘mine’. The space and comfort level are such that the customers feel at home,” says Suryarup.

Labani, an architect herself, has designed the café in white, with some muted earthy tones of browns, a few greens, and a hint of black. The menu is packed with various types of coffee — hot and cold, fresh juices and freshly made bakery products.