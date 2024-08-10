This Kolkata restaurant has a new outlet in Salt Lake

The main course began with an interesting rendition of Kanchalonka aamsotto pulao, with sides of Daab chingri, Baburchi murgi ghee roast, Mutton kalo bhuna and Chingri macher bansh paturi. The pulao took us by surprise with its simple yet rich flavours. The popular Bengali household item of ghee bhaat was jazzed up with green chillies, dollops of bite-sized mango pulp candies, and crushed black pepper. Every bite of the pulao surprised us with its alternating spicy and sweet notes. The pulao went best with the Mutton kalo bhuna, that had a slightly sweet taste thanks to the caramelised onions.