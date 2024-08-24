This Middle Eastern diner in Kolkata has a new menu

The best of the main courses was served last, which was the signature dish of baraka —The afghani mutton biryani. Its unique presentation caught our attention at the first glance. the long-grained rice, finely cooked with spices, gave off an inviting aroma. The soft and tender mutton pieces paired well with the rice. Topped with dry nuts, raisins, and glazed carrots, the dish gave a feel of savoury and sweetness to the palate.

We wrapped up the meal with the warmth of Umm ali, the bread pudding with all its rich dry fruits, and mild sweetness.

Meal for two: Rs 1,600

Located inside Quest Mall