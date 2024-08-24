This Middle Eastern diner in Kolkata has a new menu

If you are craving some Middle Eastern delicacies like kebabs and biryani with a mild spice palate, then head over to Baraka to treat yourself to their lavish new menu that boasts quite a few specialties from the region. We started with the light and healthy Grilled corn crispy quinoa salad with a mixture of corn kernels, feta cheese, sweet pomegranate seeds, red onions, cherry tomatoes, and lettuce. This combination of sweet, savoury, and crispy made way for a perfect amalgamation of various textures that burst in the mouth while eating the salad. Up next was the Afghani chicken kebab with a cumin-heavy flavour. The labneh, coriander, bell peppers, and onion, made this non-spicy kebab a must-have for chicken lovers.
The ground lamb meat melted in our mouths as we took a bite of the lebanese lamb kebab. The paprika and bell pepper in this mildly spicy kebab, introduced a smoky aroma and flavour, as well as a charred texture. The kebab was grilled to perfection and is easily one of our top recommendations. A unique combination of shredded shawarma and french fries, the Spicy chicken shawarma plate was a mixture of slow-cooked, mildly spicy chicken shawarma with a handful of crispy french fries. The succulence of the meat was well balanced with the crunch of the fries. To pair it, one can choose from a variety of sauces or go the classic tomato way.
If you want to take a break from the meaty delicacies and soak in the goodness of vegetables, then Aushak would be the perfect dish. these steamed dumplings filled with leeks and onions, served with yogurt and tomato lentil sauce were a fusion of garlicky pungency and tomato tanginess. For the mains, we tried out Maqluba chicken. A speciality of Saudi Arabia, the dish has layers of chicken mixed with vegetables, served with rice and arabic tomato sauce. This wholesome meal has all the carbohydrates and proteins in the right proportion, along with taste and texture.
The best of the main courses was served last, which was the signature dish of baraka —The afghani mutton biryani. Its unique presentation caught our attention at the first glance. the long-grained rice, finely cooked with spices, gave off an inviting aroma. The soft and tender mutton pieces paired well with the rice. Topped with dry nuts, raisins, and glazed carrots, the dish gave a feel of savoury and sweetness to the palate.
We wrapped up the meal with the warmth of Umm ali, the bread pudding with all its rich dry fruits, and mild sweetness.
Meal for two: Rs 1,600
Located inside Quest Mall