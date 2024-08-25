Craving for Chinese in Kolkata? Head over to this cosy diner

If a delectable oriental meal is all that you want, head straight to the recently relaunched diner Haka at city centre 1. Resembling a private house with symbolic wallpapers, wall hangings, and red upholstery, the diner perfectly reflected the culture and community through its interiors.
We had a wholesome lunch with cream cheese avocado maki and Prawn tempura roll. For any sushi lover, these two would be an ice-breaker. the soft, but layered, cream cheese avocado maki was velvety smooth and the pickled ginger and a blob of wasabi gave it an elevated taste. The Prawn tempura roll, on the other hand, was a mixture of the softness of the rice rolls and the crunchiness of the fried prawns together.
Up next, for the mains, was the Jasmine rice. The flavourful aroma of the rice hit us instantly as it arrived on the table. We paired it with hot basil fish. This is perfect for fish lovers and those who prefer a mildly spicy dish. The deboned fish chunks were soft and perfectly cooked. The chunks were soaked in the marination completely that gave off flavours in every bite. Alternatively, the fish can also be paired with the chinese hakka noodles. Long strands of noodles with veggies, along with the fish chunks and gravy, would leave you polishing off the last morsels from the cutlery.
When at Haka, you cannot give the Ramen bowl a miss. This one-bowl meal with its veggies, noodles, soup, and meaty chunks is the perfect dish for a rainy afternoon. Complete with spring onions, ramen, meat chunks, boiled eggs, with a variety of spices, the ramen bowl was a box of flavours and texture that exploded in our mouth. We recommend trying it out.
Meal for two: Rs 1,500+
Timing: 12:30 pm – 4 pm / 7 pm – 11 pm
Location: E 205, DC Block, Second floor, City Centre 1