This Kolkata diner has taken the Kebab game one notch up

If you are an ardent kebab lover then checking out the limited-period freshly curated kebabs by Chef Sirajul Rahaman at the K2 for Kebabs and Kocktails at the Ministry of Kebabs, Novotel Kolkata Hotel and Residences, should be a must-do on your list. A fusion of great taste paired with signature cocktails created a gourmet ambience for us as we stepped in to try out the Kebabs ourselves. Available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian variants with sufficient choices under each category, it was a delightful experience. Here’s what we recommend you to try out.
We kicked off dinner with the hot Subz gullar kebab, made with coarse grains and veggies. The perfectly crispy outside were complemented with the strings of cheese formed when we took the first bite. The crispness of the outer coat and the warmth and softness of the actual kebab made for a fantastic combination.
Next up on the table was Mawa mewe ki kakori, another vegetarian kebab. These grilled kebabs resembled Seekh kebabs and were elongated in shape with a texture soft and smooth as its name Kakori which translates to softest based on the etymology of the kebab. We felt it could have been a tad bit juicier but the array of sauces, dips and chutneys well complemented its flavour profile.
Moving on to some meatier choices first up was Murgh sina kati. These succulent and juicy chicken kebabs were the best we had tasted in a while. It went very well when paired with spicy green chutney.
Saving the best for the last was the Mutton Gilafi sheek kebabs. Spicy, moist, and melt-in-the-mouth, we completely recommend trying these when at the diner. We paired the kebabs with the cocktail Genius. This refreshing whiskey-based cocktail had the primary notes of fresh green apples with a tinge of bitter-sweet chocolate of the in-house stout syrup.
You can also check out Fish Irani tikka, Badshahi Jhinga, Nawabi tangri, and more in kebabs and 50 Shades of Blue or Smokey Boulevardier in cocktails. Overall, the entire K2 Kebabs and Kocktails live up to the principle aesthetic of the restaurant and provides an unforgettable experience amidst an intimate ambience with warm lights and memorable music.
What: K2 for Kebabs & Kocktails
Where: Ministry of Kebabs, Novotel Kolkata Hotel and Residences
When: until August 30, 2024