This Kolkata fine diner's new vegetarian menu has re-invented flavours from far east

Vintage Asia, the signature Asian restaurant at JW Marriott Kolkata, introduces its latest culinary innovation, the Satori Garden, a new vegetarian menu that redefines mindful dining. This menu is inspired by the diverse flavours and rich traditions of the Far East, offering guests an exceptional experience that celebrates the essence of Asian vegetarian cuisine.
The Satori Garden menu features a selection of dishes that showcase the rich flavours and diverse textures of Asian cuisine but has been reimagined using some classic Indian ingredients and flavours.
The meal starts with a refreshing cup of watermelon and muskmelon juice that preps you for your gustatory trail ahead. The first dish is the signature veg nigiri with pumpkin coconut curry. Five nigiri pieces boasting five different flavours, had avocado, daikon, shitake, smoked paprika and teriyaki nasu (aubergine), we had three favourites. Shitake because we are mushroom lovers, paprika because of the smokiness and teriyaki nasu because that's the best-tasting aubergine we have ever had.
The Umami Shisho & Pomelo is an Asian take on our very own palak patta and tamatar chaat. After the mildly flavoured nigiri platter, this had flavours that could tantalise all your taste buds. The crunchy shisho leaf tempura was served with a side of semi dried tomato and tazaski ponzu and wild puffed rice. This was crunchy, salty tangy, tarty with a hint of sweetness, and was a true flavour bomb.
Up next was the corn and avocado tartar had an avocado mash, furikake chutney, baburare chutney with black rice crisps, and is a must-try for those avocado lovers out there. The Forbidden Rice & Broccoli 65 is Vintage Asia's modern take on a classic sushi. Tempura Broccoli, Curry Leaf Tanuki and 65 Mayo, all inspired by the chicken 65 from the southern parts of India, the sushi was wrapped in a short-grained and glutinous, wild black rice.
For the mains, we tried the Zaru Udon & Tempura Kashmiri Morrel. Udon noodles dunked in a black sesame curry, tempura fried gucchi mushroons and crispy black beans was a match made in heaven, so comforting and so flavourful. We also tried the mock meat and vegetable fried rice with Di San Xian, a stir fried eggplant, potato and pepper dish to pair with the rice. But after this meal, we can confidently say, eggplants have become our favourite veggie!
We ended our long meal with matcha, that had aeriated creme brulee, caramel dust, pistachio streusel and a tangy berry filling in the centre.
Meal for two: INR 4,000+