This Kolkata fine diner's new vegetarian menu has re-invented flavours from far east

The meal starts with a refreshing cup of watermelon and muskmelon juice that preps you for your gustatory trail ahead. The first dish is the signature veg nigiri with pumpkin coconut curry. Five nigiri pieces boasting five different flavours, had avocado, daikon, shitake, smoked paprika and teriyaki nasu (aubergine), we had three favourites. Shitake because we are mushroom lovers, paprika because of the smokiness and teriyaki nasu because that's the best-tasting aubergine we have ever had.

The Umami Shisho & Pomelo is an Asian take on our very own palak patta and tamatar chaat. After the mildly flavoured nigiri platter, this had flavours that could tantalise all your taste buds. The crunchy shisho leaf tempura was served with a side of semi dried tomato and tazaski ponzu and wild puffed rice. This was crunchy, salty tangy, tarty with a hint of sweetness, and was a true flavour bomb.