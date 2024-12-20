Celebrate the magic and joy of Christmas with these Kolkata hotels

As the holiday season approaches, the spirit of Christmas is set to fill hearts with warmth and homes with cheer. So, this Christmas treat yourself and your loved ones to a good meal at ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar that will capture the spirit of the occasion. The sheer extravagance will make it the most memorable Yuletide for you and yours.

Bring in Christmas with a fabulous dinner buffet spread with live entertainment at Grand Market Pavilion, ITC Royal Bengal with a selection of local, Indian and international delicacies. Enjoy festive delicacies like Jodhpuri Qubooli Pulao, Jhol Momo counter, Nepalese Veg Momo, Chicken and Coriander Momo, Chicken Bharta with Baby Naan and Nehari with condiments to name a few.