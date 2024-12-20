Celebrate the magic and joy of Christmas with these Kolkata hotels

As the holiday season approaches, the spirit of Christmas is set to fill hearts with warmth and homes with cheer. So, this Christmas treat yourself and your loved ones to a good meal at ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar that will capture the spirit of the occasion. The sheer extravagance will make it the most memorable Yuletide for you and yours.
Bring in Christmas with a fabulous dinner buffet spread with live entertainment at Grand Market Pavilion, ITC Royal Bengal with a selection of local, Indian and international delicacies. Enjoy festive delicacies like Jodhpuri Qubooli Pulao, Jhol Momo counter, Nepalese Veg Momo, Chicken and Coriander Momo, Chicken Bharta with Baby Naan and Nehari with condiments to name a few.
On Christmas, start the day on a delicious note at an irresistible offering of a delectable Christmas brunch buffet with live entertainment at Eden Pavilion, ITC Sonar. Enjoy lavish dishes such as Cream of Broccoli, Cajun rubbed Chicken Escallope, Peri-Peri Butterfly Prawn, Gosht Galouti, Paneer Tikka, House Roast Turkey (Winter Vegetables and Cranberry Sauce), Roast Ham (Mustard Honey / Giblet Jus), Kolkata Style Murgh Biryani, Yule Log, Hot Chocolate Mud Pie, Baked Rosogolla to complement the cool weather and the festive spirit.
The gastronomic celebration continues in the signature restaurants at ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar, Kolkata as the award-winning Italian restaurant, Ottimo Cucina Italiana is celebrating this festivity by capturing the organic and vibrant festive spirit of Italy with special Christmas dinner on December 24 and brunch buffet. Breath-taking in its visuals, taste and texture each dish at Avartana pushes the boundaries of haute cuisine with contemporary expressions of Southern classics with five set menu experience on Christmas Eve. Relish delightful dinner at Royal Vega with delectable vegetarian food. Enjoy live entertainment as you savour fineness and craftsmanship of our culinary team across a sizzling grill at the Eden Pavilion Lawns on Christmas Eve. Pan Asian, ITC Sonar offers a culinary journey of East Asian flavours for both Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Brunch.
The signature restaurants at ITC Sonar, Dum Pukht showcases the Grand Cuisine of India with signature a la carte menu in Christmas Eve dinner; while Peshawri celebrates the robust flavours of North West Frontier. This festive season, Skypoint, the elegant rooftop bar at ITC Royal Bengal will offer a premium experience with fine beverages & finger food with live entertainment. The Brass Room, ITC Royal Bengal, the pulsating bar captures Kolkata’s acclaimed passion for jazz, blues and rock & roll offers special a la carte menu consists of delicacies like TBR Lamb Oblong, Naga Honey Glazed Chicken Wings, TBR Chicken Tokri, Chilli Garlic Pork, Chicken 65, Three Mushroom & Asparagus. Highland Nectar at ITC Sonar is all set to serve your loved ones an eclectic collection of beverages with an array of scrumptious bites, all while enjoying lively music amidst a vibrant and thrilling ambience on December 24.
Meal for one: INR 2250 onwards (varies from one diner to the other)