This Kolkata cloud kitchen whips up a Shahebiyana menu for a pre-Christmas meal

Cloud Kitchen Goppoburir Hneshel is all set to celebrate Christmas with a pre-Christmas meal, Shahebiyana, on Sunday, December 22. The menu boasts delicacies of the food of Sahebpara (the area where the Britishers originally resided) during colonisation in Bengal. Keeping the Bengal palate in mind, the menu is a fusion of Indian and British recipes, colloquially termed Anglo-Indian.
On the menu, there is Potato mince cutlet, which is a minced chicken and potato cutlet, served during Christmas to start with. For the mains, there is Mutton jungle pulao, an Anglo-Indian delicacy with chunks of mutton, veggies and cooked with a lot of spices, Country captain chicken curry, an old grandma’s chicken curry believed to have been cooked for her grandson who was in the Army and Prawn vindaloo, a tribute to Goa.
Price: INR 160 onwards
To be booked by December 20.