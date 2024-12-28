Back in time: How Kolkata and its 'pice hotels' help us travel time

Swadhin Bharat Hindu Hotel in College Street can be located easily, thanks to its convenient position and legacy. We sat down at this cosy 30-seater pice hotel to have a chat with third-generation entrepreneur Arunansu Panda.

Recalling the inception of the institution of an eatery he says, “My grandfather, Manogovind Panda, established the place in 1912, but we are officially registered from 1927. e came to Kolkata from Cuttack in 1909/10 for work, and later set it up. In those days, there were many Odia immigrants in the city due to lack of opportunities in their hometowns. he eatery was further cemented by my grand-uncle Prahlad Panda.” He also mentions that the hotel was initially near the back gate of the then Presidency College, only to be shifted later to a side lane before finally settling down to its current location. Back then, it was either the elites or the downtrodden who patronised us in the absence of a distinct middle class. When the hotel started out, people used to sit on the floor and eat in Kansa thala (bellmetal plates). “My grandfather used to cook and did everything on his own,” says Arunansu. Patrons who frequented the eatery include stalwarts like Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, lawyer Chittaranjan Das, and former chief minister of West Bengal, Jyoti Basu. The late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s food too used to go from here when he visited Kolkata for political rallies.

“When Netaji studied in Presidency College for a while, he grew fond of this place and paid visits with a lot of guests who were accommodated in a separate room,” informs Arunansu. The menu here remains largely unchanged and follows a homely style of cooking. You will get at least a dozen varieties of fish preparations on any given day, including katla, tangra, pabda, parshe, chitol, and pomfret. Chicken and mutton are also available and the menu keeps changing daily, depending on the availability of fresh ingredients. One of their must-try dishes is tel kata chorchori.

“We roughly cook 40 dishes a day and the preparation continues from 6 am to 1.30 pm all the food items here are cooked with ground masala and pure mustard oil. We shop the ingredients fresh daily and keep the shop open only till all food items are over,” he states. Currently, with an in-house working force of about a dozen people, Arunansu is seeking to expand in the future by branching out across the city.

Price per item: INR 70 onwards

Timing: 10 am to 4 pm; 7.30 pm to 10.30 pm (or till food lasts)

At College Street area.