Back in time: How Kolkata's only 'sharbat' place is quenching thirsts since 1918

The place that had received the heritage tag by INTACH a few years back, believes that the goodwill is a strong reason for their sustainance. “Not every day is a good day in the kitchen. Even we make mistakes. But we ask our customers to inform us of our slightest of mistakes. We would try to rectify it,” Partha adds. While we could spot a number of youngsters enjoying their Cocoa malai and tamarind sharbats, the elderly people go for green mango sharbat and daab sharbat. Made using the recipe by chemist and educationist Prafulla Chandra Ray, due to unavailability of the right kind of coconuts, this particular drink is only available 2.30 pm onwards.