Back in time: The Chinese community in Kolkata creating an identity with food

“Even our previous generations struggled a lot for a living. Instead of rice, they fed porridge to their children,” says Monica Liu, a Hakka Chinese, who now owns restaurants like Tung Nam, Beijing, Kim Ling and more. “It was friends, who were fans of my version of the chilli chicken, who pushed me to open these restaurants. It was not an easy job to sustain in the food business, but my sons and still run it,” adds Liu, who is often referred to as the ‘Don of Chinatown’.

“It was always easy for us to make a livelihood out of feeding people, the reason why our forefathers started this eating house,” says Michael Hsieh, third generation owner of popular eating house, Tung am, located behind Chattawala Gully near Tiretti Bazaar. The place houses around 10 tables, and can be spotted easily during lunch hours, thanks to the long queues outside. “I wouldn’t say that it is purely authentic, because all ingredients aren’t available here, but a fellow Chinese-run condiment and sauce brand, Pou Chong Kim, makes our job a little easier,” Michael says.