Back in time: What makes these Park Street restaurants, icons?

Bar-B-Q is all about nostalgia in a pocket. From college-students having their first ‘pitched in’ meals to their first dates, or first work lunches, this spacious restaurant has seen many a personal landmark being celebrated over great food. Their signature items like Chilli garlic pepper chicken, comforting Tomato soup and iconic Crispy chilli baby corn have seen generations drooling over them.

Talking about retaining original flavours, owner Viraj Kothari states, “We’ve kept the original flavours alive by sticking to traditional cooking methods and using the high quality ingredients. We also focus on customer feedback to tweak and improve our dishes while keeping its authenticity intact.” Even with time, they have managed to keep the flavours bang on. “Chefs change all the time, but since we restaurateurs work closely with our team, we manage to bring consistency. Being optimistic, we let every chef that enters our kitchen be creative and some have even helped us improve our bestsellers with their novel methods.”

Since 1959, Bar-B-Q has had an immense impact on the cultural milieu. “We see patrons of various generations dining together in the same hall and families coming back. Bar-B-Q has come to symbolise nostalgia and familiarity.” Further, he shares his thoughts on Park Street being the hotspot of emerging eateries, “With several new eateries popping up, it can get pretty competitive at times. Each place tries to stand out with its unique offerings, ambience, and flavours to attract diners. It’s a friendly battle where everyone is trying to win over customers. It’s great for diners because they get more varieties too.”

Viraj, being the third generation entrepreneur, has opened new avenues for the 65-year-old diner. “We’ve recently launched a new brand called Lille, which is a patisserie and boulangerie on Park Street, and we’re looking to grow both brands together.”